In another big blow stemming from the outbreak of COVID-19, BookMyShow has laid off and furloughed over 18% of its workforce. The decision from the online entertainment ticketing major comes as part of a downsizing effort to accommodate the financial challenges of the pandemic and falls in line with similar steps taken by Uber, Ola, Swiggy, and Zomato. Here is more about it.

In an email to employees, Ashish Hemrajani, the Founder & CEO of BookMyShow, announced the downsizing exercise to steer the company through the ongoing crisis. He said, about 270 employees of the company will be affected by this move, with some being put on furloughs, while others asked to part ways, "at least, as of now."

Hemrajani said all those employees who will be relieved as part of this exercise will be entitled to severance pay equivalent to a minimum of 2 months of salary irrespective of their tenure or as per notice period, whichever is higher. Plus, they will also get outplacement support with BookMyShow skill certification, access to Inner Hour mental health helpline, and medical insurance until October.

Meanwhile, those who will be put on furlough or leave without pay will continue to remain BookMyShow's employees and eligible for all medical insurance, gratuity and other benefits as per their employment standards. Hemrajani told the affected employees that these "uncomfortable, unfortunate" decisions do not reflect the quality of the work that any of the team members have put in.

"Given this extraordinary situation of such magnitude, with no let-up in sight, we've had to resort to the task of reducing our costs to align them with what we believe will be greatly reduced revenues in the months to come," Hemrajani emphasized in the email.

