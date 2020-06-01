As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to spike in India, Reliance Industries is racing to manufacture protective gear for workers on the frontline. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has re-purposed its newly-acquired textile company Alok Industries into a full-fledged Personal Protective Equipment maker and is already making a fifth of India's daily PPE production at a third of import cost. Here's more about it.

Production Producing over 1 lakh PPE kits per day

Back in mid-April, Reliance converted the Silvassa plant of Alok Industries into a PPE manufacturing unit. The company, according to PTI's sources, integrated technology and raw material from its petrochemical plants and deployed as many as 10,000 tailors to re-engineer the facility. It is now producing more than one lakh PPE kits every day, making a fifth of India's daily PPE production capacity.

Quality Kits made from high-grade polypropylene

The PPE kits from Alok Industries include single piece zip-up suits made from high-grade polypropylene, a material that ensures opacity while being very light to wear. The suit is covered with anti-microbial tape and bundled with other standard protective gear, including hand gloves, shoe covers, three-ply or N95 face masks, headgear, and a face shield.

Cost Cost slashed to a third of import price

What is even more interesting is the fact that Reliance is making these high-quality kits at extremely affordable rates. Typically, a single PPE kit imported from China costs Rs. 2,000, but these are being manufactured at a cost of just Rs. 650 per unit. Notably, Indian companies began manufacturing PPE kits only after COVID-19 started spreading in the country.

Plan Export plans for the future