Days after laying off hundreds of its employees, food tech giant Zomato has launched a public database/directory to help outplace those workers. The list is available online and is completely free to be accessed by employers who are looking to hire talented professionals for different roles in their businesses. Here is all you need to know about it.

Effort Promise to help people find jobs

On May 15, when Zomato's founder Deepinder Goyal informed his employees about the decision to lay off 520 workers, he promised, "Our recruitment team will work as an outplacement team to help impacted people look for jobs." The assurance was in line with what other companies have been doing to support the employees they have had to relieve due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directory Keeping that promise by going an extra mile

While most companies take an internal outplacement approach to help impacted employees connect with potential recruiters, Zomato has launched a 'Talent Directory' to fast-track the outplacement. It is a public database of all the Zomato employees who are open to job opportunities, something that any company that is hiring can go through to see if there is someone matching their business needs.

Tweet Humble request to review Talent Directory, says Goyal

After Zomato launched the Talent Directory, Goyal tweeted to recruiting organizations to check out the directory. "Zomato has been built by some of the most passionate people, who have brought us closer to our vision every day," Goyal wrote in the now-pinned tweet. "A humble request to all organizations that are hiring to review the Zomato Talent Directory."

Details Employees across roles open to job opportunities