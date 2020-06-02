The brutish impact of the coronavirus pandemic has started revealing itself, with 35% of India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) initiating the process of winding up operations, a survey conducted by All India Manufacturers' Association (AIMO) said. 37% of self-employed persons are also doing the same. This only shows that the "bumper" package announced to revive MSMEs made no difference on the ground.

Background Operations were shut in March to tackle coronavirus

India imposed one of the harshest lockdowns in the world in March, to stop coronavirus' transmission and buy time for the healthcare infrastructure. Consequently, manufacturing units were shut, the demand-supply chain was hit, and most of them who worked at these companies fled cities for their homes. To provide respite, the government allocated some part of the Rs. 20 lakh crore aid for MSMEs.

Steps Government announced measures to help stressed MSMEs

Changing the definition of MSMEs, setting up a 'fund of funds'of Rs. 50,000 crore for helping viable businesses, and letting MSMEs take collateral-free loans, which can be repaid in four years, were some of the steps. But AIMO's online survey, conducted between May 24 and 30, involving 46,525 responses from MSMEs, self-employed, corporate CEOs, and employees, showed these measures didn't help.

Details Government's schemes weren't applicable to start-ups: Survey

Nine other industry bodies, including the Federation of India Industry (FII), Association of Indian Industry (AII), and Cement Manufacturers Welfare Association (CMWA), collaborated with AIMO for the survey. The study found that the government's stimulus isn't applicable to start-ups, which account for 11% of MSMEs. Over 6 crore MSMEs employ at least 11 crore people across India, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said yesterday.

Findings 32% said their enterprise is beyond recovery

Merely 3% of MSMEs, 6% of corporates, and 11% of self-employed respondents said they won't be affected. Most of these were engaged in essential services. Collectively, 32% of respondents said their business is beyond recovery while 29% were optimistic they will revive in the next six months. 11% of MSMEs and 17% self-employed were undecided on recovery, indicating optimism.

Details Corporates might still fare better, hinted the survey

AIMO's General Secretary, Kenny Ramanand, said 46% of corporates said they will recover within 3 months, while 26% predicted they could get back to business by end of this year. "This sector will not see many closures but will see many people losing jobs, scale down of operations, focus on core business, and a fine financial balancing act," he pointed out.

Quote A freelance designer explained how she was affected

Ruhi Jani, a freelance designer, said her business depends on clients' businesses. "We are uncertain on whether they will continue, if so at what scale and how much budgets they will allocate to specific heads like design, marketing etc.," the survey quoted her.

