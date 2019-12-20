#CareerBytes: How to use pre-boards as effective strategy for board-exams?
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently released the much-awaited datesheets for Class-10 and Class-12 Board Examination 2020. Board exams for both the classes will start on February 15.
While the actual board exams are less than two months away, pre-board exams are an excellent opportunity for students to check their preparation level.
Here's how to use pre-boards as an effective strategy for boards.
#1
Students should first understand the importance of pre-boards
Many students treat pre-board exams in a very casual manner, thinking they don't need serious preparation as they aren't the real board exams.
However, ignoring pre-boards is a huge mistake as they are an excellent opportunity to know where one stands in terms of board exam preparation.
Pre-board exams prepare students to face the main board exams with confidence, helping them to score well.
#2
Pre-board exams help you cover the entire syllabus
In order to score high in board exams, it is important for students to cover and revise the entire syllabus thoroughly at least twice.
One can take advantage of the pre-board exams and cover all topics in every subject once before taking the pre-board exams and test how effective their preparation is so far. They should focus on NCERT textbooks more than reference books.
#3
Identify your weaknesses and strengths; prepare strategy accordingly
While studying for pre-boards, students should identify the areas they are weak in as well as their strengths. They should overcome their weaknesses by preparing a strategy accordingly and allot more time for them.
Pre-boards are essential to understand the exam pattern. After the pre-boards, one can gauge their performance and analyze it to work on their mode of preparation and improve writing speed.
Information
#4: Learn how to utilize your precious time
While preparing for the pre-board exams, students should also learn how to manage and utilize their precious time properly. It is important as the lack of time management and delaying or postponing study sessions is a grave mistake, which will affect their board exam performance.
#5
Cover all the topics; prepare revision notes
Students must also make sure that they cover the entire syllabus of all the subjects; the more they revise, the better. They should focus more on important topics as per the weightage, but they shouldn't leave or ignore any chapters.
Also, they should solve previous papers and mock tests for effective preparation. While revising, they can also prepare important notes for quick revision.