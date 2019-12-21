#CBSE2020: Tips to boost your memory before board exams
Career
CBSE board exam preparation can be a stressful time for many students, but they need not worry if they study hard and prepare properly.
However, the right preparation and hard work are not enough to perform well in the exams. No matter how much they study, some students struggle to memorize things properly.
So, here are some tips for students to enhance their memory.
#1
Students can write as they read to memorize better
Despite understanding concepts, some students may not be able to memorize these properly; this could happen because of lack of written practice.
While studying something, they can write as they read to memorize better. They can also try highlighting important words and lines.
Also, practice writing answers and solving previous question papers or sample papers can help them train their brain to retrieve information.
#2
Keep a separate notebook to write important points
While learning something, students should make notes of important points which can be useful in quick revision. They can maintain a separate notebook for the same which will help them retain information for longer.
They can also create charts, prepare additional notes, make flash cards, and use diagrams to easily remember important concepts, figures, formulae, historical events, definitions, and other data.
#3
Study in a group, and teach others for better retention
Despite a proper revision, some students cannot retain the information for long. For such students, reading out loud while studying could be quite useful.
Also, studying in a group can help students enhance their learning experience, interact with others, discuss ideas, and improve retention power. To ensure that they understand and remember everything, students can teach or explain concepts to others.
#4
Overcome stress to stay focused and boost your memory
Preparing for board exams can be stressful. It is important for students to overcome stress to boost their memory. They must avoid studying continuously for long hours and take breaks, eat healthy, relax, and get sufficient sleep.
Meditation is considered one of the best ways to help students concentrate and improve memory as well. It will also reduce exam stress and improve their health.
Information
#5: Eat these memory enhancing foods
It is necessary for students to eat healthy while preparing for board exams as it will also enhance their memory. They can also include memory-boosting food items like almonds, walnuts, green and leafy vegetables, berries, and dark chocolate in their diet to improve their memory.