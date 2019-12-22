#CBSE2020: What parents should not do before their children's pre-boards
The CBSE board exams are barely a few months away and students must be busy with the preparation while also gearing up for the pre-board examinations.
However, exam preparation can be a stressful time not only for students but also their parents. During this time, parents' role becomes even more crucial.
Here are some things parents should not do before their children's pre-board exams.
#1
Do not compare your child with others
One of the most important things parents should avoid doing before pre-board exams is comparing their children's performance, marks, number of study hours, or preparation process/strategy with those of their friends or other students.
Sometimes, parents should believe in their children and let them study or revise at their own pace.
Parents must understand that their support can work wonders for their kid's performance.
#2
Do not exert pressure on your children before exams
Parents shouldn't exert pressure on their children that they must study hard. While it is important to explain why these exams are crucial, parents shouldn't mount pressure on children.
They should avoid telling kids that their performance isn't up to the mark or expectations or telling that not doing well will affect their future. Parents should instead help children cope with the exam pressure.
#3: Do not force children to study for longer periods
Parents should not force their kids to study for longer periods as it might affect their health. They should ensure their kids take breaks, eat healthy, relax, and get sufficient sleep. Also, parents shouldn't force children to quite their hobbies to prepare for the exams.
#4
Do not disconnect TV or Internet connection
Many parents disconnect their TV or Internet services before their children's exams. However, parents should avoid doing this as it is important for students to relax in between their study sessions.
Also, there are a number of useful websites for board exam preparation, offering previous papers and sample questions; without an Internet connection, children would not be able to take help from such sites.
#5: Do not demotivate or demoralize your children
During the stressful time of exam preparation, children look up to parents for support and help to cope with the stress. So, parents shouldn't demotivate or demoralize their children or break them mentally. They must encourage their children with a positive attitude and help them.