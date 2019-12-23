#CareerBytes: Didn't clear UPSC CSE Interview? Here are other options
Career
The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the most popular and challenging competitive exams. It consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Personality Test/Interview.
It requires a lot of hard work as cracking CSE, especially clearing the Personality Test, isn't easy. Candidates who haven't been able to pass the Interview have many alternative career options today.
Here are some popular options.
#1
Recruitment for jobs in the government sector or PSUs
Candidates who fail to clear Personality Test can get recruited for top posts in the government sector/PSUs. UPSC earlier proposed the central government and ministries to recruit from the list of candidates who make it to the interview but fail to get picked.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) also show interest in recruiting such candidates.
#2
Prepare for other competitive government job exams
As mentioned before, CSE is tough, and candidates who are able to make it to the interview stage can clear almost any government job exam.
They would have a better idea about clearing these government exams. They might find some exams like State PSC exams, Indian Engineering Services/Engineering Services Examination (IES/ESE), SSC CGL, banking exams, teaching exams (like TET), etc., comparatively easier to crack.
#3
Candidates can get jobs in the private sector too
Apart from the government and PSU jobs, candidates who qualified for CSE Interview but not recommended for civil services could also get private-sector jobs.
To boost hiring by private companies, UPSC and the government earlier proposed sharing the details of candidates who qualified for Personality Test with private firms too. This will allow candidates to get jobs in public as well as private domains.
#4
Turn the knowledge acquired over the years into an asset
Even if they don't clear the Personality Interview, candidates can work for civil services coaching centers and also simultaneously prepare for their next CSE attempt.
Such candidates who have made it to the Interview stage must have acquired a lot of knowledge through their preparation. They can use this knowledge to help other aspirants prepare by joining coaching institutes or online educational portals.
Information
#5: Pursue post-graduation as per your interests
Candidates who fail to clear Personality Interview can reappear for CSE if they have attempts left. Alternatively, they can opt to pursue higher studies as per their interests to get into a profession they want. They can go for MBA, MTech, or other post-graduation programs.