#CareerBytes: Best online platforms for taking JEE 2020 mock tests
Career
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is the country's most challenging engineering entrance exam conducted for admission to top institutes. JEE comprises Main and Advanced exams.
In order to crack JEE, aspirants need proper preparation. Also, taking mock tests regularly is necessary to prepare well, understand the exam pattern, and improve performance.
Here are some popular online platforms offering JEE 2020 mock tests.
#1
Mock tests from Allen Career Institute and Aakash Institute
Allen Career Institute of Rajasthan's Kota is a popular coaching institute for various competitive exams, including JEE. It also offers various JEE mock test series packages online, ranging from Rs. 1,000-3,500.
Leading JEE coaching institute, Aakash Institute, also offers online courses and mock tests for JEE. Its Aakash PracTest mock test package for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and BITSAT is priced at Rs. 1,999.
#2
Online mock test series by Careers360 and Disha Publication
Careers360 provides a number of online courses for JEE Main 2020 preparation. It has full-length as well as subject-wise preparation packages and online mock test series priced between Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 6,999.
Disha Publication provides online mock test series for JEE Main 2020 aspirants on its website too. Its "Conquer JEE Main 2020 Online Mock Test Series Package" is priced at Rs. 1,049.
Information
#3: JEE Main mock tests offered by BYJU's
BYJU's is one of the best online educational platforms in India. It also offers mock tests for JEE Main. Students can attempt subject-wise mock tests on its website based on the latest format; the platform also offers solutions and answer keys along with mock tests.
#4
MyPAT and Quizrr are also quite popular
MyPAT is another popular online learning platform among JEE aspirants. It offers mock test packages, previous papers, and other courses for JEE Main and Advanced, too, ranging from Rs. 3,999-11,999.
Quizrr, powered by MathonGo, offers test series for JEE Main 2020 based on the latest pattern. The test series package, which has 350+ chapter-wise tests, is priced at Rs. 2,500 (discount coupons available).
Information
#5: NTA also offers JEE Main mock tests
The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts entrance exams for higher educational institutions, including JEE Main, also provides mock tests. One can click on the "Download Mock Test" option on NTA's homepage to download the JEE Main mock tests and register to take the tests/quizzes.