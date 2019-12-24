#CareerBytes: Preparing for IELTS? Here are some tips for you
The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is a standardized English language proficiency test for non-native English speakers jointly conducted by Cambridge ESOL, the British Council, and IDP: IELTS Australia.
International candidates wishing to work/study in English-speaking countries are required to take IELTS, which tests the ability to listen, read, write, and speak in English.
Here are some tips to prepare for IELTS.
#1
Plan your study properly, focus on all sections
Candidates preparing for IELTS must plan their study properly and dedicate at least two hours every day for its preparation. They need to study daily, covering all four test sections: listening, reading, writing, and speaking.
Also, they should familiarize themselves with the syllabus and format of the test. It is also important for them to go through the rules and regulations of the IELTS.
#2
Books for IELTS preparation or study guides are useful
Those preparing for IELTS can also get books or study guides that can direct their studies.
There are a number of study guides and test preparatory materials available online for free. Study guides can help candidates to understand the test layout. Some of the popular books/study guides include Top Tips for IELTS Academic and How To Prepare for IELTS among others.
#3: Evaluate strengths and weaknesses; decide what to focus on
Candidates preparing for IELTS should evaluate their strengths and weaknesses regularly to know where they need to improve and what area/section to focus on. After identifying their weak areas, they should devote more time to those sections of the test to improve their performance.
#4
Do not forget to practise with sample tests
IELTS aspirants should also practise with sample test papers as part of their test preparation. This will help them get an idea of what to expect in the listening, reading, writing, and speaking sections.
They can also take practice tests to understand the test format and the types of questions asked. The Official IELTS Practice Materials on the Cambridge website are useful too.
#5: Take help of apps designed for IELTS preparation
One can also take the help of mobile apps designed for IELTS preparation. Some of the popular apps include IELTS Prep App by British Council, Official Cambridge Guide IELTS app, Vocab24 Vocabulary Builder App, Magoosh's IELTS Exam Preparation, Lessons & Study Guide, and IELTS Full.