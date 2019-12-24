#CareerBytes: Preparation tips to crack BITSAT in the first attempt
Birla Institute of Technology & Science Admission Test (BITSAT) is one of the most popular and toughest national level engineering entrance exams.
It is conducted by BITS Pilani to admit qualifying students to courses offered at its campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. The competition in BITSAT is quite high, and aspirants need the right preparation strategy.
Here are some BITSAT preparation tips.
#1
Know the syllabus of BITSAT, create a smart preparation strategy
Before starting their preparation, aspirants must first know and analyze BITSAT's syllabus, which includes Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (Biology for BPharm), English, and Logical Reasoning.
They should create a plan for covering all the topics of all subjects at least two months before BITSAT and utilize the remaining time for revision/practice. They should have a smart preparation strategy and allot enough time for every subject.
#2
Focus more on NCERT textbooks for understanding the basics
BITSAT aspirants must focus on NCERT textbooks while preparing for the entrance exam. While many students tend to ignore NCERT books and consult reference books, the former are great for understanding basics and getting concept-related doubts cleared.
They should also collect the required books/study material beforehand. They should avoid consulting too many reference books, and instead refer to 2-3 good books to avoid confusion.
#3
Revise regularly, focus on all subjects; identify strengths, weaknesses
BITSAT aspirants must also make sure that they cover the entire syllabus of all the subjects, without leaving out any topics; the more they revise, the better it is for their preparation process.
Aspirants must also identify their strong and weak areas while preparing. They should overcome their weaknesses by preparing a strategy accordingly and allot more time for them.
Information
#4: Note down all important points/formulas in a notebook
While studying for the BITSAT exam, aspirants should also prepare notes for important concepts or points, formulas, theorems, chemical reactions, shortcuts to solve complicated problems, etc. These self-prepared notes will help students in quick revision and better retention of things.
#5
Taking mock tests and solving previous year papers
Apart from regular revision and written practice, solving previous BITSAT papers, sample papers, and taking mock tests is essential for aspirants to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern.
This will also help them in revising the syllabus in an effective manner and test the level of their exam preparation. They can also analyze their performance and build a strategy to improve it accordingly.