#CBSE2020: Five habits of CBSE toppers every student should follow
CBSE board exam preparation can be a stressful time for many students. Despite studying hard, some of them struggle to get good marks.
Apart from preparation and revision, students appearing for board exams should also follow tips or strategies shared by toppers and adopt their study habits to score high in the exams.
So, here are five habits of CBSE toppers students must follow.
#1
Creating a practical study plan and adhering to it
One of the most important habits of toppers every student must develop is creating a solid study plan, covering all subjects and topics.
They should have a proper plan and must also utilize and manage time well while preparing for exams.
Students should create a daily schedule and adhere to it. They should set targets and meet their short-term and long-term preparation goals.
#2
Self-prepared notes can be very useful for exam preparation
Many toppers claim that preparing study notes in their own language not only helps them understand a concept/topic better but also in quick preparation and revision
Writing in their own, simple language will help students memorize topics easily and get a solid grasp on them.
So, students should develop the habit of making notes of important topics, concepts, and formulae to revise better.
#3: Students should never postpone their study or revision sessions
Another secret to success followed by all toppers is that one must never postpone their study or revision sessions. Procrastination of study sessions will only increase their burden; their preparation process also gets hampered as they will have less time to cover more topics.
#4
It is essential to learn from your mistakes
Another habit of toppers one must develop is learning from past mistakes.
Students should keep a note of the mistakes they have committed in tests or during revision/practice sessions and understand where they erred. They should find out the right solution and take care not to repeat them.
In case they have doubts, they should approach their teacher or peers to get them cleared.
#5
Stress management is as important as right preparation
Success stories of toppers show that students must develop the ability to overcome stress. Preparing for board exams doesn't mean giving up one's hobbies or passions, which actually act as stress busters.
Students shouldn't study continuously for long hours and take breaks, eat healthy, relax, and get sufficient sleep. Reducing sleep time and recreational activities would affect one's health and must be avoided.