#CareerBytes: 8 best online platforms for Class 10 sample papers
The CBSE Class 10 board examinations are set to commence from February 15, 2020. Apart from preparation and revision, students should solve sample papers to know how effective their preparation is so far.
Solving sample papers will help students familiarize with the exam pattern, improve their speed, manage time better, and build confidence.
Here are some websites that offer Class 10 sample papers.
#1 and #2
Sample question papers offered by BYJU's and Vedantu
BYJU's, one of the best online educational platforms, provides preparatory material for board exams, including sample papers. CBSE Class 10 students can download the board exam sample papers with solutions for free.
Vedantu is another popular online tutoring platform in the country that also provides study material for students. CBSE sample papers for Class 10 are also available that can be downloaded for free.
#3: MyCBSEguide, one of the best websites for sample papers
Next on the list is myCBSEguide, which is one of the most popular platforms for CBSE board exam preparation. It offers free study material and sample papers for almost all subjects. It provides both free and paid Class 10 board exam sample papers.
#4 and #5
TopperLearning and Embibe also offer sample papers
Another popular online learning platform, TopperLearning, also offers sample papers for CBSE Class 10 board exams. Its sample question papers come along with the solutions and can be downloaded for free.
Embibe is one of the best websites for online learning in the country. It also offers sample question papers for CBSE Class 10 students. It also has other required material/resources for preparation.
#6 and #7
CBSEguess and LearnCBSE
CBSEguess is another good online platform for CBSE board exam preparation. It offers sample papers, guess papers, important questions, 10-year question banks, etc. for students. It has Class 10 sample papers for almost all subjects.
LearnCBSE also has sample papers for the CBSE 2020 board exams. Class 10 students can download the sample question papers along with solutions and marking scheme.
#8: CBSE has also released sample question papers
Students should also solve the sample question papers and go through the marking scheme released by the CBSE. The Board's cbseacademic.nic.in website has sample question papers for almost all subjects for the upcoming Class 10 board exams which can be downloaded for free.