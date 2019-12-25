#CareerBytes: How to join R&AW? Here's everything you should know
Career
The Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW or RAW) is the foreign intelligence agency of the country.
Many youngsters dream of joining the premier intelligence agency as it offers prestigious jobs and a chance to serve the nation. R&AW is also considered one of the best intelligence agencies in the world.
Here's everything to know about R&AW and different ways to join the agency.
About
A little about the country's Research and Analysis Wing
The Research and Analysis Wing, which was established in 1968, operates directly under the Prime Minister of India.
Its primary objectives are gathering external intelligence, engaging in counter-terrorism activities, and advancing the strategic interests of the country on a global level.
The secret intelligence agency also keeps an eye on the political/military developments in adjoining countries that impact India's security and foreign policy formulation.
Recruitment
How is recruitment for R&AW done?
Initially, R&AW used to recruit trained intelligence officers from the Intelligence Bureau's external wing.
However, later, it began hiring personnel from the Indian Armed Forces, police forces, Indian Revenue Service (IRS), or any government institutions.
It is also believed that candidates are hired by R&AW directly from universities and colleges. R&AW is a secret agency; one cannot apply to a position in R&AW directly.
RAS
Recruitment through the Research and Analysis Services (RAS)
R&AW created its own service cadre, Research and Analysis Services (RAS), in 1983 to recruit talent from other Group A Civil Services, under the Central Staffing Scheme.
Direct recruitment of Civil Services officers, who are undergoing the Foundation course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, is also done.
So, qualifying the UPSC Civil Services Examination is another option to get into R&AW.
Information
The basic eligibility criteria for getting into R&AW
In order to be eligible for R&AW, the candidates should be Indian citizens with graduation as the minimum educational qualification. They should possess education from good universities or educational institutions; also, they should know at least one foreign language.
Training
Selected candidates are also required to undergo training
Candidates selected for R&AW are required to undergo training, basic and advanced, which lasts for a couple of years.
In the basic training, they get to know about espionage, intelligence, information security, space technology, financial/economic/geostrategic analysis, etc.
Under the advanced training, they are sent to Field Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and are taught about surviving various conditions, avoiding capture, managing secret operations, facing interrogation, etc.