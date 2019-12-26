#CBSE2020: Most common mistakes students must avoid in board exams
The CBSE Board Examinations are only a few months away and students must be busy preparing and revising for their exams.
While the right preparation and hard work are necessary to perform well, it is equally important for students to avoid making mistakes while taking the exams which will ultimately affect their overall score.
Here are some common mistakes to avoid in board exams.
#1
Not going through the question paper properly before answering
One of the biggest mistakes students make while taking exams is not reading the question paper in the allotted time properly. Going through the paper carefully helps students plan and organize answers well and manage time better.
Sometimes, students, in a hurry, also tend to misread questions or copy incorrect data (numerical questions) and end up giving wrong answers. This should be avoided, too.
#2
Avoid getting stuck on questions; proper time management is important
While taking board exams, students must utilize time wisely. During the exam, sometimes, students may find it difficult to recall the answer for some question.
In such situations, students should avoid getting stuck on that question as it would be a waste of their time. Instead, they should answer the remaining questions first and then come back to answer that particular question.
#3
Lack of time management; not answering questions they know first
Many students just start answering the paper without planning how much time they will allot for each section/question due to which they may leave some questions unanswered. That's why proper time management is important.
Students should answer questions they know first to save time and go back to unfamiliar ones later. They should also plan the order of points for their answers properly.
#4: Avoid making the answer sheet messy
Lack of proper presentation of the answers they write is another mistake students must avoid. Often in a hurry to answer all the questions in time, students ignore their handwriting and make the answer sheet look messy which may reduce their score.
#5
Not checking the answer sheet before submitting it
Some students try to leave the exam hall as soon as possible. In a hurry to submit their answer sheet, they don't even check it properly.
This is a grave mistake one must avoid. Students should always re-check their answers and also ensure that their details, like roll number, are correct. They must spend the last 5-10 minutes to check and rectify any errors.