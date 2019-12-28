#CareerBytes: Five scholarships for Indian students wishing to study abroad
Career
Many students in India dream of studying abroad at top international universities to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate courses.
However, as education is becoming expensive, many can't afford to study abroad due to financial constraints. But there are several scholarships available today that can help students overcome such financial obstacles.
Here are some popular scholarships for Indian students wishing to do graduation/postgraduation abroad.
#1
About the Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship
The United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) provides the Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship for Indian students seeking to pursue postgraduate courses in any US institution.
Students holding a four-year bachelor's degree and three-year work experience in relevant areas can apply.
The scholarship program covers expenses like tuition fees, economy airfare, textbooks, and a living stipend. Applications open in June every year for the next academic year.
#2
Tata Scholarship offers chance to study at Cornell University
The Tata Scholarship, provided by the Tata Education and Development Trust, offers a chance to Indian students to pursue undergraduate courses at the US's prestigious Cornell University.
Under this, tuition fee (for up to eight semesters), food, medical, and travel expenses, and living expenses are covered for selected students.
Applications generally open in October-November every year; the selection of candidates is done by December.
#3
The Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship for studying in the UK
The Commonwealth Scholarships Commission offers Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship for students from Commonwealth nations, including India, for postgraduate programs in the UK.
Indian students who have completed education in English medium with minimum 60% in Social Sciences/Humanities or 65% in Engineering/Technology/Science/Agriculture courses are eligible.
The scholarship covers tuition fees, economy return airfare, and living expenses. Applications open every August for the next academic year.
#4
Inlaks Scholarships for studying in US, UK, and Europe
The Inlaks Scholarships also offer a great opportunity for Indian students to study postgraduate courses like Masters, MPhil, or PhD.
These scholarships are granted to bright Indian students wishing to study at top educational institutions and universities in the US, the UK, and Europe.
For the next year, the scholarship applications open on January 15. The last date to apply is March 31.
#5
Scholarships offered by the Chinese Government
For Indian students wishing to study in China, the Chinese Government offers scholarships under the India-China Cultural Exchange Program.
Scholarships are provided for undergraduate/postgraduate/doctoral programs in Chinese universities. The tuition fee and travel/living expenses are covered as per requirement. Applications open in March every year.
Those with minimum 60% marks (last academic qualification) and adequate knowledge about China's geography, culture, and heritage can apply.