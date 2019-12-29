#CareerBytes: Top websites for taking mock tests for Class 12
The 2020 CBSE Class-12 board examinations are set to commence from February 15 and go on till March 30.
Apart from proper preparation and regular revision, students can take mock tests to know how effective their preparation is so far. Mock tests also help students understand the exam pattern and improve their accuracy and speed.
Here are some websites for Class-12 mock tests.
Mock tests for Class 12 students on LearnPick
LearnPick is one of the most popular websites among Class 12 students for taking mock tests.
The website has mock tests and solutions created by its subject matter experts. The tests are provided for major subjects such as mathematics, physics, and chemistry.
LearnPick also offers daily practice tests, subject-wise exams, and weekly tests. Students can also get a detailed analysis of their performance.
#2: Youth4work Prep Tests is another good platform
Students can also take the mock tests offered by popular platform Youth4work Prep Tests. It has mock/practice tests for all major Class-12 subjects, including physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, accountancy, economics, and English. Apart from these online tests, students can also get their performance reports.
Online tests offered by myCBSEguide
Another popular online platform for taking Class 12 mock tests is myCBSEguide, which is one of the best websites for CBSE board exam preparation.
MyCBSEguide offers free online tests and practice papers for many Class 12 subjects like physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, accountancy, economics, etc. The tests consist of MCQs with detailed answers and explanations.
#4: Mock test series offered by All Exams
All Exams is another good website that offers mock tests to students appearing for CBSE Class 12 board exams. The website has chapter-wise and full-length mock test series for Physics and Chemistry subjects. The mock test series are priced between Rs. 50 and Rs. 350.
Online mock test series by Studies Today
Studies Today is another online platform that has mock tests for CBSE Class 12 students that are designed as per the latest syllabus.
The website offers topic-wise and full-length series of Class 12 mock tests along with answers for free. Studies Today's mock tests series cover almost all Class 12 subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, accountancy, English, Sanskrit, etc.
#6: One should also solve sample papers released by CBSE
Students should also solve the sample question papers released by the CBSE for the 2020 Board Examinations and go through the marking scheme too. The Board's cbseacademic.nic.in website has sample question papers for the upcoming Class 12 board exams, which can be downloaded for free.