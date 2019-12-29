India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Career Bytes
CBSE Board Examinations
CBSE Class 12
Class 12 Board Examinations
Exam Preparation
Mock Tests
Students
, Sanskrit, etc.
:
: Mock test series offered by All Exams . Students should also solve the sample question papers released by the
: Youth4work Prep Tests is another good platform.
.
. LearnPick is
. Students can also take the mock tests offered by popular platform Youth4work Prep Tests . It has mock/practice tests for all major Class-12 subjects, including physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, accountancy, economics, and
. Studies
's cbseacademic.nic.in website has sample question papers for the upcoming Class
's mock tests series cover almost all Class
# 2
# 4
# 6
12
2020
2020 CBSE Class-12
350
50
also offers
and go on till
and Rs.
Apart from these online tests, students can also get their performance reports.
Board
board exam preparation . MyCBSEguide offers free online tests and practice papers for many Class
Board Examinations
Board Examinations and go through the marking scheme too.
board examinations are set to commence from
board exams . The website has chapter-wise and full-length mock test series for Physics and Chemistry subjects . The mock test series are priced between Rs.
board exams, which can be downloaded for free.
CareerBytes
CBSE
CBSE Class
CBSE Class-12
daily
English
Exams
February 15
for the
is another online platform that has mock tests for CBSE Class
LearnPick
March 30
MCQ
mock tests along with answers for free . Studies
mock tests is myCBSEguide, which is
myCBSEguide
of the best websites for
of the most popular websites among Class
One
Online mock test series by Studies
Online tests offered by myCBSEguide . All Exams is another good website that offers mock tests to students appearing for
practice tests, subject-wise exams, and
Prep Tests
should also solve sample papers released by
students for taking mock tests . The website has mock tests and solutions created by its subject matter experts . The tests are provided for major subjects such as mathematics, physics, and chemistry.
students on LearnPick . Another popular online platform for taking Class
students that are designed as per the latest syllabus . The website offers topic-wise and full-length series of Class
Studies Today
subjects like physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, accountancy, economics, etc . The tests consist of MCQs with detailed answers and explanations.
subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, accountancy ,
tests . Students can also get a detailed analysis of their performance . Mock tests for Class
The
The Board
Today
weekly
Youth4work
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline