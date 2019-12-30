#CareerBytes: JEE-Main v/s JEE-Advanced v/s BITSAT - A comprehensive comparison
In India, engineering remains the most preferred professional course among students after Class 12, given the vast prospects it offers.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), comprising the JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced exams, and the Birla Institute of Technology & Science Admission Test (BITSAT) are the most popular and competitive national level engineering entrance exams.
Here is a comprehensive comparison of JEE-Main, JEE-Advanced, and BITSAT.
JEE Main
JEE Main is conducted twice a year
JEE Main is a computer-based test conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses offered at NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs (government funded technical institutions).
A number of other institutions accept JEE-Main scores for admission. It is conducted twice a year (January and April) by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Also, JEE Main serves as the screening test for appearing for the JEE Advanced.
JEE Advanced
JEE-Advanced, the only way to get into IITs after Class-12
JEE Advanced, formerly known as the IIT-JEE, is one of the toughest engineering exams in the world. Unlike JEE Main, it is held only once in a year. It is conducted by one of the seven old IITs on a rotational basis.
Notably, JEE Advanced is the only way for aspirants to take admissions for undergraduate engineering programs offered at the prestigious IITs.
BITSAT
BITSAT is conducted by the prestigious BITS Pilani
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani (Rajasthan), is one of the oldest and most sought-after private institutes for pursuing engineering and other technical courses.
BITSAT is an online entrance test conducted once every year by BITS Pilani to admit qualifying students to various engineering courses offered at its campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad.
About
About different papers, pattern, and syllabus of these exams
JEE-Main consists of two papers: Paper-1 for BE/BTech and Paper-2 for BArch/BPlanning. JEE-Advanced also has two papers: Paper-1 and Paper-2 (both are compulsory). However, BITSAT has only one paper.
The syllabus of both JEE-Main (Paper-1 for BE/BTech aspirants) and JEE-Advanced comprises Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. The BITSAT syllabus includes English and Logical Reasoning sections in addition to Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (Biology for BPharm).
Details
Level of difficulty, competition, and other details
Though the difficulty-level of questions in JEE-Main and BITSAT are quite similar, the competition-per-seat through BITSAT is higher than JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced.
BITSAT has 150 questions (3-hour duration), JEE-Main has 90 questions (3-hour duration), and JEE-Advanced (Paper 1+2) comprises 108 questions (6-hour duration). Though BITSAT has the highest number of questions, candidates get less time to solve them; it requires great speed and accuracy.
Attempts
Limit on the number of attempts
Earlier, candidates were allowed to attempt the JEE Main only thrice; but since NTA is now conducting JEE Main twice a year, the limit on the number of attempts has also been increased to six.
On the other hand, however, candidates only have two chances to attempt the JEE Advanced test. Aspirants are allowed to appear only twice for BITSAT, too.