#CBSE2020: Five mobile apps to prepare for Board Exams
The CBSE Board Examinations are only a few months away and students of Classes 10 and 12 must now start preparing seriously to score well.
For some, exams can be a big reason for stress but today there are many mobile applications that provide study material, question papers and tips to help students prepare properly.
Here are five applications for CBSE Board Exam preparation.
App #1
myCBSEguide, one of the best apps offering free study material
myCBSEguide is one of the most popular mobile apps dedicated to CBSE students. The app has a huge collection of study material, study notes, and NCERT books among others.
It also provides CBSE syllabus, solutions, chapter-wise important questions for almost all subjects, quick revision notes, CBSE sample papers, guess papers, etc.
Students can also watch videos and take online practice tests on the app.
App #2
Toppr app offers video lectures and customized question banks
Toppr is another top-rated learning app which offers a range of digital resources and personalized learning solutions as per the student's need.
Students can watch video lectures, practice customized question banks, take all-India test series, join study groups, take mock tests, etc.
It helps students set learning goals and reach them at their own pace and offers 24x7 expert assistance for clearing doubts.
App #3
ePathshala is a very useful app developed by NCERT, MHRD
ePathshala is a mobile app developed as a joint initiative by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).
It provides educational resources, including textbooks, audio and videos, periodicals, study material, and a variety of digital resources, which can be downloaded for offline use.
The ePathshala app is available in English, Hindi, and Urdu too.
App #4
Meritnation app aims to address all academic needs of students
Meritnation is another popular app for CBSE board exam preparation. For Classes 6-12, it offers study material, complete homework solutions, question papers, etc.
The app provides study notes, NCERT solutions, popular reference books, sample papers, topic-wise and chapter-wise tests, easy to understand revision notes, previous years' Class 10 and 12 exam question papers, and full-length mock tests among other preparation material.
App #5
These apps offer solved CBSE previous papers, sample papers
Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Board Solved Papers & Sample Papers are two apps which every student preparing for the board exams should download.
They are useful for those looking for previous years' question papers with solutions.
These apps provide subject-wise solved question papers, sample papers, guess papers based on NCERT books.
Students can download these solved papers for offline use too.