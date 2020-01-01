#CareerBytes: Top scholarship programs every medical aspirant should know about
In India, medicine is one of the most sought-after professional courses among youngsters.
However, the cost of studying medicine in India is quite high because of which many students are unable to afford medical education. But there are numerous scholarships available to ensure that financial issues or obstacles don't affect the studies of deserving medical aspirants.
Here are six scholarships for medical students.
#1
Combined Counselling Board Scholarship for Professional Courses
The Combined Counselling Board Scholarship, provided by the Combined Counselling Board (CCB), is one of the most popular scholarships for medical students.
Candidates with a score of least 40-55% (depending on the medical course) in 10+2 (or equivalent) are eligible to apply for the scholarship program. The selected applicants will be able to avail a scholarship amount of up to Rs. 4 lakh.
#2
Reliance Foundation's Dhirubhai Ambani Scholarship
Reliance Foundation offers the Dhirubhai Ambani Scholarship to meritorious students in need of financial assistance to support their studies, including medical education.
Only those who have received the letter of eligibility from the Reliance Foundation can apply. Their family income must be less than Rs. 4.5LPA. Students from all educational boards (except ICSE) who've secured a rank in the Class-12 merit list are eligible.
#3
Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students
The Human Resources Development Ministry's Department of Higher Education also offers the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students for pursuing various graduate/postgraduate courses, including medicine.
Students who have scored above the 80th percentile in Class-12 with family income less than Rs. 8LPA are eligible.
Candidates receive Rs. 10,000-20,000/year; annually, 82,000 scholarships (41,000 each for boys and girls) are provided.
#4
Scholarships offered by Foundation for Academic Excellence and Access
The Foundation for Academic Excellence and Access (FAEA) also provides scholarships for deserving students from socially/economically weaker backgrounds.
The scholarships are awarded for pursuing undergraduate courses in arts/commerce/science/engineering and other technical and professional disciplines at any institution in India. Students who have passed Class-12 or those in first-year of their graduation course are eligible. Tuition fees and maintenance allowance or hostel/mess charges are covered.
#5
All India Youth Scholarship Entrance Examination
Medical students can also avail scholarships through the All India Youth Scholarship Entrance Examination (AIYSEE), a national level merit-based scholarship program for engineering and medical candidates.
Students must score at least 55% in the AIYSEE in order to be eligible for scholarship benefits/financial aid. However, those who score 90% or above in the exam can receive a 100% or full scholarship.
#6
The Vahani Scholarship for medical students
The Vahani Scholarship is another popular scholarship scheme that can be availed by medical students from economically weaker backgrounds.
Every year, 20 scholarships are provided for pursuing undergraduate courses under the scheme. The program covers full tuition fee, accommodation, and a tablet, among other things.
It is a merit-cum-means scholarship scheme; the applicant's annual family income must be less than Rs. 1.5 LPA.