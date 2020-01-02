#CareerBytes: Tips for JEE-Main 2020 aspirants from last year's toppers
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), comprising Main and Advanced, is the most challenging engineering entrance exam in the country.
The JEE Main-2020 (January Session) is scheduled to be held between January 6-11. Apart from preparation, aspirants should also follow the tips and suggestions of the toppers to score well.
The exam is just days away, and here are some last-minute tips from last year's toppers.
#1
Focus on core books, suggests Shubham Srivastava
According to Shubham Srivastava, one of the JEE-Main 2019 AIR-1 holders, focusing on core books is essential.
Since JEE-Main is based on NCERT books mostly, he said he referred to NCERT textbooks for Math and Chemistry and focused on HC Verma's books for Physics.
"It is not important to refer to too many books, but it's important to get the concepts correct," said Srivastava.
#2
Follow a strategy while attempting the exam: Dhruv Arora
Dhruv Arora, an AIR-2 holder in 2019, says attempting the JEE-Main strategically is necessary.
He said he followed a strategy during the exam; he completed answering the easy questions first to devote more time to the difficult questions.
Arora also advised aspirants to familiarize themselves with the JEE-Main format and the type of questions asked, adding previous question papers could be very helpful.
#3
Train your mind, says Ankit Mishra
JEE-Main 2019 (January) topper Ankit Mishra says aspirants must train their minds to keep their cool to perform well.
During his preparation, when he struggled a little with Chemistry, he tried to train his mind and relied on meditation.
He said students should remain calm during the exam and focus on answering as many questions as possible instead of worrying about the result.
#4
Routine is the key, according to JEE-Main 2019 BArch topper
Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayanan, who topped JEE-Main 2019 (January) Paper-II for BArch, said a proper routine is key to success.
He said he used to dedicate nearly 11 hours to studies every day and followed a strict routine. He also added that he used to listen to lectures carefully.
Narayanan said doing meditation and talking to his friends helped him whenever he was stressed.
#5
Expert tips to solve JEE-Main integer-type questions
Also, the National Testing Agency revamped the JEE-Main 2020 pattern by adding integer-type questions (without options).
These questions don't have negative-marking, but experts say one shouldn't solve them if they're unsure as it could waste their time. Candidates should read the questions carefully before answering.
Solving integer-type questions from previous JEE-Advanced papers can also help aspirants in understanding the pattern of the newly-introduced questions.