#CareerBytes: JEE-Main admission criteria for NITs, IIITs, state engineering colleges
In India, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is the most competitive engineering entrance exam conducted for admission to the country's top institutes.
JEE consists of two exams: JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced. The JEE-Main 2020 (January session) is scheduled to be held between January 6 and 11.
Here's all you need to know about the JEE-Main admission criteria for NITs, IIITs, and state engineering colleges.
About
About the JEE Main exam
JEE-Main is conducted for admission of qualifying candidates to undergraduate engineering courses offered at various NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), institutions funded by participating state governments, and other institutions accepting JEE-Main scores.
It is conducted twice a year (January and April) by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Also, JEE Main serves as the screening test for appearing for the JEE Advanced.
Details
Candidates can appear for JEE-Main in January and April too
The results of JEE-Main 2020 (January) will be released on January 31 on the official NTA website along with the cutoff.
As the exam is conducted twice in a year, candidates have the option to appear for it once or in both the sessions. The best of the two scores will be considered by NTA while preparing the final merit list.
Information
Admission based on candidate's Class-12 and JEE-Main performance
According to the NTA, the admission criteria for getting into the undergraduate engineering programs offered at NITs, IIITs, other CFTIs, institutions funded by participating state governments, and other institutions include the candidate's performance in the Class-12 (or equivalent) qualifying examination apart from their JEE-Main score.
Admission criteria
About the admission criteria for engineering programs through JEE-Main
Admission to BE/BTech/B.Arch/B.Planning courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board is based on the candidate's All-India Rank in JEE-Main.
To be eligible for admission, however, the candidates must have secured at least 75% marks or be in the top 20 percentile in the Class-12 (or equivalent) qualifying examination.
For SC/ST students, a minimum of 65% marks is required.
The Exam
The exam will be conducted in two shifts
JEE-Main 2020 (January) admit cards are available on the official JEE-Main website.
The exam is a computer-based test (CBT) and will be conducted in two shifts (first shift from 9:30 am to 12: 30 am and second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm) between January 6-11.
It will be held at test centers located in 233 cities across the country and abroad.