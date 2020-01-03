#CareerBytes: ICAI CA May 2020 exam dates announced; Details here
Chartered Accountancy (CA) is one of the most sought-after professional courses in India.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) provides the three-level CA program comprising Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses.
The ICAI recently released the exam dates for the May 2020 session of the CA examination on its official website.
Here are more details on the CA May 2020 exam schedule.
Details
Exam schedule available on ICAI's official website
The ICAI had announced the CA May 2020 exam schedule on January 1.
The exam dates for the Foundation (New Scheme), Intermediate/IPCC (New and Old Schemes), and Final (New and Old Schemes) courses are available on ICAI's official website. Candidates can also download the schedule from the ICAI website.
The exams will be held across 207 cities in India and five exam centers abroad.
Information
How to download the exam schedule?
Students need to visit the ICAI website (icai.org) and click on the CA May 2020 exam dates option available under the "Announcements" tab on the homepage. On the next page, they can find a PDF file of the schedule, which can be downloaded.
Important dates
CA exams will be held from May 2 to 18
According to the schedule, the CA exams will be held from May 2 to 18.
Also, the application process for the admission of candidates to the Foundation, Intermediate/IPCC, and Final Examinations will commence from February 5 and go on until February 26.
Those who are applying for the examination will also have to pay the application fees online after filling the application form.
Information
Candidates can opt for English or Hindi medium
Candidates appearing for Foundation, Intermediate/IPCC, and Final (Old and New Schemes) Examinations will also have an option to choose English or Hindi medium for answering the papers. The results of the CA May 2020 exams are likely to be declared in August.
Exam dates
Exam dates for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final
The Foundation Course (New) exams will be held on May 11, 13, 15, and 17.
Group-I exams of Intermediate/IPCC (Old) are scheduled for May 3, 5, 8, and 10; and Group-II exams on May 12, 14, and 16.
Intermediate (New) Group-I and Group-II dates are the same as Old Course. Additionally, New Course candidates must appear for the fourth Group-II paper on May 18.