#CBSE2020: Five tips to score 90%+ in Class-10 English Exam
Many CBSE Class X students generally lack proper preparation for the English exam as they tend to focus more on other mainstream subjects.
However, as English is a global language spoken by almost everyone, it is an important language/subject students should not ignore, thinking it is "easy" or "unimportant".
Here are five tips to score over 90% in CBSE Class X English Examination.
Tip #1
Know the syllabus, exam pattern; focus on NCERT books
Before getting started, students must know the complete syllabus, understand the exam pattern and marking scheme to strategize the preparation process.
CBSE Class-10 English Communicative paper will have three sections: Section-A (Reading; 20 marks), Section-B (Writing and Grammar; 30 marks), and Section-C (Literature; 30 marks).
Students must focus on NCERT books, solve sample papers, build good vocabulary, and improve their writing skills.
Tip #2
Tips to do better in the Reading section
The Section-A or Reading section intends to test the student's ability to read and understand a passage as they answer questions related to the given passage.
It is a scoring section and students must practice at least 2-3 passages daily.
They should carefully read the given passage and understand it before answering the questions. Increasing their reading speed will help them ace this section.
Tip #3
The next section, Writing and Grammar
The Section-B, Writing and Grammar, is meant to test the candidate's writing and grammar skills.
To prepare for the Writing part, students must practice writing letters, notices, articles, essays, advertisements, poster making, etc. and go through sample letters and articles.
For the Grammar part, students can expect fill in the blanks, re-arrangement, and omission type questions. Communicating in English helps students improve their grammar.
Tip #4
For Literature section, read all chapters and poems thoroughly
To score well in Section-C, based on literature and poems, students must read thoroughly and memorize all the chapters and poems in their books and their corresponding authors.
The Literature Section has four questions, including long answer type. Students should attempt previous papers and sample tests and try to frame and present long answers properly.
With regular practice, they can ace the Literature section.
Tip #5
Write and revise everything you read or learn
Students must remember that English cannot be studied or mastered in a day. They should practice and revise regularly by reading, listening, writing, and speaking.
They should write out every answer and anything they read/learn to memorize better, understand what mistakes they are making, and try to improve.
Students should solve previous and sample papers and time themselves to do better in the exam.