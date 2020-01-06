#CBSE2020: How to score over 90% in Class-10 Hindi?
The CBSE Class-10 board exams are less than two months away and it is high time for students to prepare seriously.
Many students generally lack proper preparation for Hindi as they tend to focus more on mainstream subjects. However, Hindi is an interesting and scoring subject and with right preparation, one can score high.
Here are some tips to score 90% in Class-10 Hindi.
#1
Prepare a study plan covering the entire Hindi syllabus
Students must plan their preparation carefully and cover the entire Hindi syllabus, including prose and poetry. They should prepare a solid study plan and adhere to it. They must revise all chapters at least twice before pre-board exams.
They should go through the latest syllabus and know the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, weightage distribution, and questioning trends of the subject to score high.
#2
Prepare for the exam section-wise; do not skip anything
For Hindi, students will have to read thoroughly and memorize all the prose chapters and poems in the NCERT syllabus.
To prepare for the grammar-based questions, practice is key. Students should practice regularly and learn from their past mistakes. They should clearly understand the grammar and punctuation rules.
Also, they should learn the format for essays, descriptive questions, and letter writing.
#4
Practice solving question papers in a time-bound manner
Students must solve board exam question papers of at least the last 5 years and CBSE sample papers; they also take as many mock tests as possible.
This will help them revise the lessons they have learned and also assess the difficulty levels and questioning trends.
They should solve the question papers in a time-bound manner to manage time properly in the exam.
#3
Students should write and revise everything they read or learn
Students must remember that the entire Hindi syllabus cannot be studied in a day. They should practice and revise all the chapters regularly to ace the exam.
They should write out every answer and anything they read or learn to memorize better, understand what mistakes they are making, and try to improve.
Students should analyze their performance and try to improve on that.
#5: Students should not ignore language subjects
Most students tend to focus on subjects like Mathematics and Science as they are more difficult. However, they should not ignore languages like Hindi as these are scoring subjects and can boost their overall score. Spending an hour on languages will help them perform better.