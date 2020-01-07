#CBSE2020: Five ways parents can help students prepare for boards
CBSE has already released the datesheet for 2019-20 board exams. With less than 45 days left, students are working round the clock to prepare for their exams.
Exam preparation can be a stressful time for students and parents as well. Parents play an important role during this time.
And, here is how parents can help children prepare for exams.
#1
Help children plan their study, but let them relax too
A proper timetable and planning are very important to prepare well for board exams. Parents can help their children create a good study plan, including the subjects and topics to be cover and set deadlines too.
They should also allot some time for students to relax and take breaks in between study sessions. Parents should let them study or revise at their own pace.
#2
Avoid comparing children with others; it can demotivate them
Parents should never compare their children and their preparation or performance with those of their friends or other students.
Comparing and compelling students to compete with others will only make things worse, put unnecessary pressure, and demotivate them.
Parents shouldn't exert pressure on their children that they must study hard. Instead, they should believe in them and support them to help perform better.
#3
How parents can encourage and motivate their children
Instead of pressurizing them, parents should encourage and motivate their children to study well for their own benefit.
They can suggest ways to better their performance and avoid mistakes in each subject. They can sit with them and clear any doubts they have.
Even if parents cannot clear doubts, just being present for their children, supporting them, and boosting their morale can work wonders.
#4
Help children cope with the exam pressure
Parents should help their children cope with the exam pressure. During the stressful time as pressure mounts on them, children might get tensed and look up to parents for support and help to cope with the stress.
So, parents shouldn't demotivate or demoralize their children or break them mentally. They must encourage their children with a positive attitude and help them.
#5: Make sure kids maintain good health
Parents should ensure that their kids take breaks, eat healthy, relax, and get sufficient sleep. They shouldn't force students to study for longer periods as it might affect their health. Also, parents shouldn't compel children to quit their hobbies just to prepare for the exams.