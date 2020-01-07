#CareerBytes: Latest CBSE Class-10 2020 exam pattern for all subjects
Career
The CBSE Board Examination 2020 for Class-10 will commence from February 15 and go on till March 20.
Apart from studying, it is essential for students to know the latest exam pattern in order to prepare in the right manner.
CBSE also introduced some changes in the pattern/marking schemes for Class-10. Here's everything to know about the latest pattern/scheme for all major subjects.
Changes
Some of the changes being introduced by CBSE this year
This year, CBSE has introduced changes to the exam pattern/marking scheme for Class-10 and Class-12 papers.
Some of the changes include reduction in the number of questions, more internal question choices, more objective-type questions, introduction of internal assessment in all subjects, two math papers for Class-10 (Standard and Basic levels), and more number of questions that are designed to test problem-solving/critical thinking abilities.
Internal Assessment
Board exams for Class-10 will be conducted for 80 marks
As mentioned before, CBSE introduced changes to the internal assessment for each subject in Class-10. According to the new marking system, Class-10 annual board exams will be conducted for 80 marks for each subject, while 20 marks will be for internal assessment.
The internal assessment marks would be calculated based on periodic tests (10 marks), notebook submission (5 marks), and subject activities (5 marks).
Math, Science
About the exam pattern of Math and Science papers
The exam pattern of Class-10 Math Standard and Basic level papers will be the same. They consist of four sections: objective-type (20 one-mark questions), short-answer type-I (6 two-mark questions), short-answer type-II (8 three-mark questions), and long-answer type (6 four-mark questions).
The Class-10 Science paper will have three sections: objective-type (20 one-mark questions), short-answer type (10 three-mark questions), and long-answer type (6 five-mark questions).
Information
The marking scheme of Class-10 Social Science paper
The Class-10 Social Science paper this year will have as many as 40 compulsory questions (with some internal choices). It will consist of four sections: objective-type (20 one-mark questions), short-answer type (8 three-mark questions), long-answer type (6 five-mark questions), and map skills (6 six-mark questions).
Languages
About English and Hindi exam paper patterns
The Class-10 English (Language and Literature) paper will have three sections: Section-A Reading (20 marks), Section-B Writing & Grammar (30 marks), and Section-C Literature (30 marks).
Hindi-A and Hindi-B papers will each have 44 questions. They are divided into four sections each: very short-answer type (22 one-mark questions), short-answer type (19 two-mark questions), essay type-I (2 five-mark questions), and essay type-II (one ten-mark question).