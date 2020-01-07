#CareerBytes: Useful YouTube Channels and tips for Class-12 Economics preparation
Career
The 2020 CBSE Class 12 board examinations are set to commence from February 15 and go on till March 30.
Economics is a core subject for Class-12 students of the commerce stream. Though economics is vast, students can score high in the exam if they have a firm grip over it.
Here are some useful YouTube Channels and tips for Class-12 Economics preparation.
#1 and #2
Examrace and Economics on your tips
Examrace is one of the most popular YouTube Channels to prepare for various exams. For CBSE Class-12 Economics, it offers a number of video lectures covering all chapters and various other useful videos.
Economics on your tips is among the best Channels on YouTube for Class-12 Economics exam preparation. It has a good collection of video lessons, preparation courses, revision series, guess papers, etc.
#3 and #4
Grooming Education Academy by Chandan Poddar and CA Parag Gupta
Grooming Education Academy by Chandan Poddar is another popular YouTube Channel for Class-12 Economic preparation. Apart from video lectures covering different concepts/chapters, it offers preparation tips, live classes, discussion sessions, important question series, etc.
CA Parag Gupta's YouTube Channel also offers useful videos for the preparation of the Class-12 Economics exam. It has video lessons explaining various concepts and methods, sample papers, etc.
Information
#5: Video lectures offered by Goyal Brothers Prakashan
The YouTube Channel run by popular textbook/digital publisher Goyal Brothers Prakashan also offers videos covering Class-12 Economics concepts and chapters. Its other YouTube Channel, Goyal Bros. Prakashan - Video Lectures, also has video lectures by experts on Class-12 Economics.
Tips #1
Some tips to help students prepare for Class-12 Economics
Students should first create a preparation plan to cover all the chapters of Economics and set study goals for revision.
They shouldn't ignore any chapters/topics in the syllabus. However, they should focus more on units that have more marks weightage.
Some important topics include Consumer Equilibrium and Demand, Producer Behavior and Supply, Government Budget and the Economy, Money and Banking, and Balance of Payments.
Tips #2
Focus more on NCERT textbook; take mock tests
It is also important for students to be thorough with concepts/topics of Economics given in the NCERT textbook before consulting any additional reference books.
Students should also solve previous Economics papers, sample papers, and take mock tests regularly to test the level of their preparation. Self-prepared notes and revision keys can also be helpful for quick revision before the exam.