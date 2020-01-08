#CareerBytes: How to get mistakes in GATE-2020 admit card rectified?
Career
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the most competitive exams for engineering graduates in the country.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has recently issued the admit cards for the GATE 2020 examination, which can be downloaded from the official website.
If there are any mistakes in your GATE admit card, here's how you can get them corrected.
About
IIT-Delhi is the exam conducting authority for GATE 2020
GATE is a national-level exam that is conducted for admitting candidates to postgraduate engineering/technology courses, but GATE scores are also used for PSU recruitment.
It is conducted jointly by the seven old IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, on a rotational basis.
IIT-Delhi will be conducting GATE 2020, which is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2, 8, and 9.
Details
GATE 2020 will be conducted in 25 engineering disciplines
This year, the GATE 2020 examination will be held in as many as 25 engineering disciplines (25 papers) - one more than the last time - with the addition of Biomedical Engineering as a new paper to the list of subjects.
It will be conducted in the CBT (computer-based test) mode in two sessions on the days of examination - 9:30am-12:30pm and 2:30-5:30pm.
Steps
How to download your GATE 2020 admit card?
In order to download their GATE 2020 admit card/hall ticket, candidates are required to visit the official website of GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System).
Next, they are required to log in using their registered user ID and password. After logging in, candidates need to select the "Download GATE Admit Card" option in order to save/download their GATE 2020 admit card.
Mistakes
Candidates are advised to check admit cards for any mistakes
After downloading the admit cards, candidates should take two A4-sized color printouts and also check them for any mistakes.
Admit cards contain various details about the student and exam, including the applicant's name/photo, registration number, date of birth, parent's name, exam timings, test center code, etc.
Candidates should get any errors/mistakes rectified, as those with incorrect admit cards wouldn't be allowed for the exam.
Rectification
What to do if you find errors in admit card?
If candidates find any errors/discrepancies in their GATE admit cards, they must immediately contact the concerned authorities or their respective zonal IITs. They can send an email to authorities at chrgate@admin.iitd.ac.in.
In case, their photo/signature is missing in the admit card, candidates must carry a photo (same as they provided for GATE application form) along with a photo ID card to the exam venue.