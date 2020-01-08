India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
2020 CBSE Board Examinations
Business Studies
Career Bytes
CBSE Board Examinations
CBSE Board Exams
Class 12
Class 12 Board Examinations
Exam Details
Exam Preparation
Students
2020 CBSE Class-12
CareerBytes
Financial Management
Nature and Significance of Management
NCERT
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline