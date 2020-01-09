#CareerBytes: Tips to score above 90% in CBSE Class-12 Physics
Career
The 2020 CBSE Class-12 board examinations will commence from February 15 and go on till March 30.
Physics, which is a core subject for Class-12 science stream students, is an important but tricky subject to crack. However, with the right preparation, students can score high in the exam.
Here are some tips for students to score above 90% in the Class-12 Physics paper.
#1
Have a proper study plan; know the marks weightage distribution
The Class-12 Physics exam will be held on March 2. Students must be well-prepared by now and focus on thoroughly revising the entire syllabus to score high.
Candidates should have a plan to cover all topics and set study/revision goals to track their preparation.
They should also have a clear understanding of the syllabus, marking scheme, weightage distribution, latest exam pattern, and questioning trends.
#2
Be thorough with NCERT Physics books to score high
Students must be thorough with the NCERT book for Physics to score above 90% as questions in the board exam paper will be based on it.
One must avoid consulting too many reference books and instead focus on the NCERT textbook.
They should also prepare a list of important notes, summaries of chapters, derivations, formulas, experiments, etc. and keep them handy for quick reference.
#3
Here are some topics students should focus more on
Students should revise every chapter in the exam syllabus without ignoring any topic. However, they should focus more on the chapters that are important and have more marks weightage, which can help them perform well.
Some important topics for the Class-12 Physics exam include Optics, Electronic Devices, Communication Systems, Atoms and Nuclei, Electrostatics, Dual Nature of Matter, and Magnetism.
Information
#4: Taking mock tests regularly is important
Apart from regular revision and written practice, students should solve previous papers, CBSE sample papers, practice questions, and take mock tests in a time-bound manner in order to score well. This will help them familiarize with the exam pattern and analyze their performance.
#5
Tips for scoring good marks during Physics board exam
To score high in the Physics exam, students must first read and analyze the question paper carefully. They should understand the questions correctly before writing the answers.
They should try to write their answers in points and include diagrams, tables, flowcharts, etc. wherever required for better visibility and presentation.
They should also ensure their answers are easy to understand and have a good structure.