#CBSE2020: Five tips to score 90+ in Chemistry board exam
For many CBSE students preparing for board exams, chemistry is one of the most dreaded subjects. But it is a scoring subject and with the right preparation and planning, students can score high.
The exams are a few months away and it is high time for students to start preparing seriously.
Here are five tips to score above 90 in Chemistry board exam.
#1
Start preparing early, cover all NCERT concepts
Students, especially those who feel they aren't good at chemistry, must start preparing early so that they have enough time to cover all the concepts in their NCERT chemistry textbook.
Before going through advanced reference books, they must focus on their NCERT book.
Instead of rushing to finish, students must plan and study each and every concept, theory, and topic properly for in-depth learning.
#2
Focus on revising the topics after covering the syllabus
After finishing the entire syllabus and covering all the prescribed topics, students must revise everything they have studied as many times as possible.
They must also practice the numerical problems and understand the application of the formulae they use. This can help them understand the formulae and related concepts better.
Numerical problems are also a good way to score marks in the exam.
#3
Prepare notes, charts, and flashcards for quick revision
Having a separate notebook to prepare bullet point notes of concepts, theories, and formulae can be really useful for students to memorize them. This will help them revise quickly.
Students can simply go through the notebook in their free time, while revising, and even when they are on the go.
They can also make flashcards or charts for chemical formulae, theories, and definitions.
#4
Regularly solve previous question papers and CBSE sample papers
It is essential for students to solve the question papers of at least the last five years to score better as some previous questions could be repeated in their paper.
They should take mock tests, solve CBSE sample papers, and practice papers regularly and time themselves. It will help them develop the habit of answering all questions in the paper within the given time.
#5
Understand the concepts for in-depth learning instead of mugging up
Students should not miss their classes or laboratory lectures as attending these will help them perform lab experiments and understand the reactions and concepts better.
When they see and perform the experiments, they will be able to grasp the concepts properly and remember them for longer.
Whenever they have any questions or doubts, students should discuss with their teachers or peers.