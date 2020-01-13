#CareerBytes: Top YouTube Channels to follow for Class-12 Math preparation
Career
The 2020 CBSE Class-12 board examinations are set to commence from February 15 and will go on till March 30.
For many students, preparing for mathematics, which is one of the toughest subjects, can be quite challenging. However, there are a number of YouTube Channels to help students prepare for math.
Here are some useful YouTube Channels to follow for Class-12 math preparation.
#1 and #2
ExamFear Education and Etoos Education YouTube Channels
ExamFear Education is a popular YouTube Channel to prepare for almost all subjects. It has 350+ videos on Class-12 Math and offers chapter-wise video tutorials, revision tips, board exam series, sample papers with solutions, entrance exam lessons, etc.
Etoos Education is another good YouTube Channel for Class-12 Math. It offers a number of useful videos, including chapter-wise lectures, crash courses, JEE preparation lessons, etc.
Information
#3: Vedantu Math is one of the best channels
Vedantu is one of the most popular online tutoring platforms for students of Classes 6-12. Its YouTube Channel dedicated to learning math, Vedantu Math, offers hundreds of videos on Class-12 Math, including video lectures, interesting explanations, tips, simple tricks, question papers, JEE preparation lessons, etc.
#4 and #5
MathonGo and Mandhan Academy
MathonGo is one of the best online preparation resources for Math for Class-11 and Class-12 students. The MathonGo YouTube Channel provides NCERT Maths solutions, concept-wise video lectures, tips, tricks, shortcuts, JEE preparation videos, etc.
Mandhan Academy is another popular YouTube Channel to follow to prepare for the Class-12 Maths exam. It offers many useful videos, concept-wise lessons, preparation plans, etc.
#6 and #7
Shiksha House and cbseclass videos
Shiksha House is another good YouTube Channel to follow for Class-12 maths preparation. It offers various videos covering different math chapters and concepts, NCERT solutions with detailed explanations, and several other useful videos.
Cbseclass videos is one of the best YouTube Channels to study math for Class-12. It has chapter-wise video lectures, detailed explanations for understanding concepts, hints and solutions, etc.
Information
#8: eVidyarthi's YouTube Channel for Class-12 Mathematics
Class-12 students can also follow Mathematics Class 12 - eVidyarthi, which is another good YouTube Channel to prepare for the math exam. It has a vast collection of videos on math, including detailed video lectures and NCERT solutions for different concepts.