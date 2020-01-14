#CareerBytes: All you need to know about CLAT 2020 exam
Career
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam conducted for admission of candidates to 21 National Law Universities in India.
It is the country's most coveted law entrance exam. CLAT scores are also considered by a number of government and private law colleges.
From important dates, eligibility criteria, registration, and exam pattern, here's everything to know about CLAT 2020.
About
Admission to UG and PG law courses through CLAT
The CLAT is conducted by the 21 participating National Law Universities on a rotational basis every year.
The law entrance exam is used for admitting candidates to undergraduate integrated five-year programs as well as postgraduate Master of Laws (LLM) courses.
This year, the National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi, will be conducting the CLAT entrance exam.
Information
Important dates of CLAT 2020 examination
The application process for CLAT 2020 began on January 1; the last date for submitting applications is March 31. The exam will be conducted on May 10. The final results of the CLAT 2020 exam will be declared on May 24.
Topics
Topics covered in UG and PG CLAT papers
The CLAT paper for the undergraduate students is divided into five sections covering subjects like the English language (including comprehension), current affairs and general knowledge, legal reasoning, logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques/elementary mathematics.
The postgraduate CLAT paper will cover topics like constitutional law, jurisprudence, and other law subjects like contracts, torts, criminal law, international law, IPR, etc.
Pattern
About the exam pattern of CLAT 2020
Some changes have also been announced in the pattern of CLAT 2020, which is an offline exam. The UG paper will have 150 MCQs (instead of 200), while the PG paper will have 100 MCQs.
The duration of the exam is 120 minutes. For every right answer, they will be awarded one mark; negative marking also applies to wrong answers (-0.25 per wrong answer).
Eligibility
Eligibility criteria for appearing in CLAT 2020
Candidates having a minimum score of 45% in 10+2 (or equivalent) and those who are appearing for 10+2 in March/April are eligible for CLAT 2020.
Coming to PG eligibility, candidates having an LLB degree (or equivalent) and a minimum score of 50% in the qualifying exam can appear for CLAT 2020. Those who're going to take the qualifying exam in April/May can also apply.
Application procedure
How to submit your application for CLAT 2020?
CLAT 2020 registration/application procedure will be conducted online. Candidates must submit their applications only on the Consortium of NLUs' official website.
One must first register using their mobile number and E-mail ID, after which they can log in to fill and submit the application form by providing the required details, uploading documents, and paying the application fees. Changes/alterations aren't allowed after the final submission.