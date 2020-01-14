#CareerBytes: JEE-Main 2020 (January) answer-keys released; here's how to check
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official answer keys for the January session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020.
The answer keys, along with question papers, have been released on the official JEE-Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in and are now available for viewing and challenging by the candidates.
Here's how you can check the JEE Main 2020 (January session) answer keys.
Details
The JEE-Main 2020 (January session) concluded on January 9
The JEE-Main 2020 (January session), which was held in the CBT (computer based test) mode, was conducted by the NTA between January 6 and 9.
Candidates can check the official JEE-Main answer keys and question papers on the official website. Also, they can challenge the answer keys latest by 11:59 pm on January 15.
Procedure
How to check question papers and answer keys?
Candidates can check the JEE-Main (January) question papers and answer keys by visiting the official website.
On the home page, they can select "View Question Paper - JEE (MAIN) 2020" for the question papers and "Challenge Answer Key - JEE (MAIN) 2020" for answer keys.
Students can either access them using their application number and password or application number and date of birth.
Answer keys, Results
JEE-Main January edition results expected on January 31
The results for JEE-Main (January) 2020 are expected to be announced by the NTA on January 31.
However, before the announcement of the results, an expert panel will scrutinize the objections/challenges filed by the candidates. In case there are any correct objections, the answer keys will be rectified.
Once the rectifications are done, the NTA will release the final answer key.
Challenge
How can candidates challenge the answer keys?
The JEE-Main notification says the challenge of answer keys can be done through the official JEE-Main website or NTA website.
One needs to pay processing fees of Rs. 1,000 (non-refundable) per question using payment methods like credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, and Paytm.
"The NTA's decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained," the notification said.
JEE-Main
Candidates can appear for JEE-Main April session too
JEE-Main is conducted twice in a year: January and April. Candidates have the option to appear for it once or in both the sessions. The best of the two scores will be considered by NTA while preparing the final merit list.
The JEE-Main 2020 (April) registration/application procedure will begin on February 7; the deadline is March 7. It will be conducted between April 3-9.