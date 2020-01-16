#CareerBytes: What to do if you didn't clear UPSC CSE-Mains?
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the 2019 Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main Examination.
Candidates can check their results on the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in. Those whose roll numbers are mentioned on the results sheet have cleared the Mains, qualifying for the Personality Test.
However, if you haven't cleared UPSC CSE Mains, here are some options for you.
#1
Improve your performance and appear for UPSC CSE again
Candidates who haven't been able to clear CSE Mains shouldn't feel dejected; instead, they should focus on their next step and alternative options.
If they are interested in appearing for the Civil Services Examination again and have attempts remaining, they can give the exam another try.
But before attempting the exam again, candidates should identify their weaknesses and work on improving their performance.
#2
You can also go for government job exams
UPSC CSE is tough, and some candidates might decide not to re-appear for it. However, they can go for government job exams.
While preparing for CSE, they would have studied many topics/concepts that can help them clear almost any government exam.
For them, State PSC exams, Indian Engineering Services/Engineering Services Examination (IES/ESE), SSC-CGL, banking exams, teaching exams, etc., might be comparatively easier to crack.
#3
Get a job in the private sector
Apart from government jobs, candidates who are interested in joining a job instead of re-attempting the UPSC CSE can also go for private-sector jobs.
They should identify which jobs are suitable for them that align with their qualifications and interests and then apply for the same.
Alternatively, they can join internships if they don't have relevant experience in the field they're interested in.
#4
Opt for higher education as per your interests
If the candidates are not interested in jobs, they can opt to pursue higher studies as per their interests so that they can get into a profession they desire.
They can pursue MBA, MTech, or other suitable post-graduation programs. Some courses might have admission entrance tests.
Also, they can go for certification courses that can enhance their skills and help them find good jobs.
#5: Teaching, content writing for coaching institutes
Candidates can also try for teaching/content writing jobs at coaching institutes/online learning portals, depending on their skills and knowledge. They can help CSE aspirants or other students prepare for various exams. These jobs can also allow candidates to prepare for their next CSE attempt simultaneously.