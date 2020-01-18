#CBSE2020: How to prepare for Class-10 exams in last month?
The 2020 CBSE Class 10 board examinations are set to commence from February 15 and go on till March 20.
The exams are barely a month away, and students must now start preparing more seriously. They should have a systematic approach for the last-minute preparation to score high.
Here are some tips to prepare for CBSE Class-10 board exams in the last month.
#1
Do not prepare blindly without proper planning
Creating a new study plan/timetable for the last month before the board exams is one of the most important things to do.
Students shouldn't prepare/revise blindly and instead have a proper strategy; they should allot enough time to cover the entire syllabus of all subjects.
While creating a plan, they should consider the marking scheme, weightage distribution, and subject difficulty levels to prepare accordingly.
#2
Ensure you have all the required books/material for preparation
Students must ensure they have the required books/study material of all the subjects for preparation.
However, it is essential for them to not wander out of the syllabus. They can go through additional reference books for some topics, but they should focus more on NCERT textbooks.
Following the NCERT books is enough to score high as question papers are based on the NCERT syllabus.
Information
#3: Revise every chapter; do not ignore any subject
It is necessary for students to revise every chapter in the syllabus of each subject thoroughly at least twice before the board exams start. However, they should focus more on the important topics/chapters that have more marks weightage.
#4
Solving previous papers and taking mock tests is important
Before appearing for the actual board exams, students should regularly solve as many previous papers, sample questions, mock tests, etc. as possible for better practice.
It will help them test how good their preparation/revision is so far. Solving these papers will also help them understand the exam pattern, trends, difficulty level, etc. and analyze their performance to identify their strengths/weaknesses and strategize accordingly.
#5
Subject-wise preparation is recommended
Also, subject-wise preparation is recommended for board exams as it can help students track their progress/preparation-level for every subject separately.
This can help them strike a balance between the subjects they are weak in and those that are their strengths.
Students are advised to make subject-wise, self-prepared important notes and revision keys, which can be helpful for quick revision at the last minute.