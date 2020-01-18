JEE-Main (January) 2020 results declared in record time; Details here
Career
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the 2020 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted between January 6-9.
The results were declared in record time - just eight days after the completion of the examination. One can check the results on NTA's JEE-Main website.
Over 11 lakh candidates appeared in the January session of the JEE-Main.
Here are more details.
Toppers
Nine candidates scored 100 percentile this time
In the JEE-Main January session, nine candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile, topping the examination.
Among the AIR-1 holders are Parth Dwivedi and Akhil Jain from Rajasthan, Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana, Landa Jitendra and Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra Pradesh.
The others include Nishant Agarwal from Delhi, Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat, and Divyanshu Agarwal from Haryana.
Procedure
How to check JEE-Main 2020 results online?
Candidates need to visit the official NTA JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in to check the JEE-Main January 2020 results.
They need to select the "View Result/Score Card" option on the homepage.
On the next page, candidates are required to provide the required details, including their application number and date of birth, and enter the security pin and click on "Submit" to view their result.
Results
Results of BArch and BPlanning papers yet to be declared
JEE-Main consists of two papers: Paper-1 for BE/BTech programs and Paper-2 for BArch/BPlanning courses.
In the January 2020 session, a total of 8,69,010 candidates appeared for the exam for the BE/BTech paper, the results of which have now been released.
The results of the BArch/BPlanning papers - for which 1,38,409 candidates appeared - are yet to be declared by the NTA.
Details
JEE-Main serves as the eligibility test for JEE-Advanced
JEE-Main (BE/BTech paper) is conducted for admission of candidates to engineering courses offered at NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs.
It also serves as the eligibility test for JEE-Advanced, the gateway for admission to engineering programs at the prestigious IITs.
This time, the top 2,24,000 JEE-Main rankers will be considered eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced, which is conducted by the IITs.
April session
Candidates can appear for JEE-Main April session too
JEE-Main is conducted twice in a year: January and April. Candidates have the option to appear for it once or in both the sessions.
The best of the two scores will be considered by NTA while preparing the final merit list.
The JEE-Main 2020 (April) registration/application procedure will begin on February 7; the deadline is March 7. It will be conducted between April 5-11.