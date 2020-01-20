#CareerBytes: Meet the toppers of JEE Main 2020 (January session)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently declared the results of the 2020 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for the January session on January 17.
Over 11 lakh candidates appeared in this session of the JEE-Main examination, which was conducted between January 6-9. This time, as many as nine candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile, bagging AIR-1.
Here's all about the toppers of JEE-Main.
#1
Parth Dwivedi and Akhil Jain from Rajasthan
In the JEE-Main (January) session, two candidates from Rajasthan have bagged AIR-1: Parth Dwivedi and Akhil Jain.
Parth is from Bharatpur, while Akhil belongs to Kota. Notably, both of these toppers were enrolled in the Allen Career Institute of Kota.
Also, Parth aspires to pursue Computer Science Engineering at IIT-Bombay, and Akhil, too, hopes to get into the top IIT through the JEE-Advanced.
Information
#2: Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal among the toppers
Nishant Agarwal from Delhi also emerged one of the JEE-Main toppers with a 100 percentile. Notably, his twin brother, Pranav Agarwal, obtained a 99.93 percentile in the examination. They both want to re-appear for the JEE-Main April session and also aim to join the IITs.
#3
Two toppers from Andhra Pradesh this time
Landa Jitendra and Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra Pradesh also emerged as the toppers of JEE-Main 2020 (January), securing a 100 percentile.
Jitendra is a student of the Sri Chaitanya educational institution. He aims to pursue CSE from IIT-Bombay.
Sai Sankar, who comes from a family of academicians, wants to start his own company after completing engineering and obtaining a master's degree.
Information
#4: Divyanshu Agarwal from Haryana
Divyanshu Agarwal from Haryana's Hisar is also among the JEE-Main toppers for the January session. Born in a family of doctors, he is a student of the Shree Ram Ideal School, Hisar. He aims to clear JEE-Advanced and study Computer Science Engineering from an IIT.
#5
Two students from Telangana also topped the exam
Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana are also among the JEE-Main toppers for this session.
Siddhardha is a student of Sri Chaitanya in Hyderabad. He aims to do engineering from IIT-Bombay. The topper also wants to study Artificial Intelligence (AI) and develop software.
Koushal, also a student of Sri Chaitanya, is a KVPY (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana) fellow too.
#6
Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat's Vadodara
Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat's Vadodara also featured among the nine JEE-Main toppers this time who have scored 100 percentile.
He is a student of the Navrachana School and was also his school topper in Class-10 with a 98% score. The son of a doctor couple, Nisarg wants to pursue undergraduation either at IIT-Bombay or IISc, Bangalore.