#CareerBytes: All you need to know about SBI PO Exam-2020
Career
The post of a Bank Probationary Officer (PO) is one of the most coveted jobs among youngsters in the country.
State Bank of India conducts the SBI PO Exam every year for candidates aspiring to join the organization as Probationary Officers. Lakhs of candidates appear for the exam; it's one of the most competitive exams.
Here's all about the SBI PO Exam 2020.
The exam
A little about the SBI PO Exam
State Bank of India is the country's largest bank, and many aspire to be a part of the prestigious institution.
Like mentioned before, the SBI PO Exam is conducted for the recruitment of eligible candidates for PO posts.
The job profile of a Probationary Officer generally involves providing banking services, improving the bank's business, handling cash activities, managing payments clearances, managing customer accounts, etc.
Stages
Selection of SBI Probationary Officers done through three-tiered process
Recruitment process the SBI PO Exam is done in three phases comprising the Preliminary Examination (objective type test), Main Examination (consisting of both objective and descriptive type tests), and Group Exercises & Interview.
Under the three-tier process, eligible candidates shortlisted after the Prelims stage will have to appear for the Mains. Those who clear Mains are subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview.
Eligibility criteria
Required educational qualification and age criteria
Candidates who have a graduation degree in any discipline/field are eligible to apply for the SBI PO Exam. Those who are going to appear for their final year/semester examinations can also apply (proof of graduation must be provided at the time of the interview).
Candidates below the age of 21 years and above 30 years aren't eligible (age relaxation applies to reserved category candidates).
Limit
Limit on number of chances to appear for the exam
The maximum number of permissible chances to appear for the SBI PO Exam is four for candidates of the General category.
Those belonging to the General (PWD), OBC, and OBC (PWD) categories have seven chances.
However, there is no restriction on the number of chances given to candidates from the SC/SC (PWD) and ST/ST (PWD) categories.
Process
Registration process likely to take place in April
State Bank of India has not released the official notification/schedule of the SBI PO Exam 2020 yet.
However, the online registration/application process is expected to take place in April.
The Preliminary exam is likely to be conducted in June, the Mains exam in July, and the Group Exercises & Interviews in September.
The final results would be declared tentatively in October.
Details
About the registration process
The State Bank of India is expected to release the SBI PO Exam 2020 application form in April.
Over the past few years, candidates were required to fill the application form online on the official SBI website and upload the necessary documents/passport-sized photograph/signature image.
The application fee is either paid online or offline via SBI Bank Challan/NEFT.