#CareerBytes: Top online courses that computer science engineers can pursue
Computer science is one of the fastest-growing fields in the world and has also become a popular career choice as it offers lucrative opportunities.
It deals with computer technologies, software and hardware as well. Principle areas of computer science include Artificial Intelligence, computer systems and networks, security, programming languages, etc.
Here are some online courses that can be helpful for computer science engineers.
#1
Accelerated Computer Science Fundamentals Specialization on Coursera
One can take up the popular "Accelerated Computer Science Fundamentals Specialization" course available on popular e-learning platform Coursera.
It is offered by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. It is an intermediate level course, and learners should have basic knowledge about programming.
The two-month course helps learners gain skills like algorithms, trees (data structures), run-time analysis, object-oriented programming (OOP), and hash table, among others.
#2
MicroMasters Program in Cybersecurity on edX
Leading online learning destination and MOOC provider, edX, offers the "MicroMasters Program in Cybersecurity", which is another good online course to pursue.
The course is offered by the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) of New York. The graduate-level program covers cybersecurity fundamentals, computer forensics, cybersecurity risk management, network security, etc.
It is a 10-month program and is priced at Rs. 85,235.
#3
Deep Learning Specialization course on Coursera
The "Deep Learning Specialization" course on Coursera is one of the most popular ones among techies in the countries.
Offered by deeplearning.ai, the course helps learners gain skills like Deep Learning, Tensorflow, Artificial Neural Network, and Convolutional Neural Network.
It comprises five sub-courses, including Neural Networks and Deep Learning, Improving deep Neural Networks, Structuring Machine Learning Projects, Convolutional Neural Networks, and Sequence Models.
#4
Intro to Artificial Intelligence on Udacity
Online learning platform Udacity also offers a number of computer science courses, including the popular "Intro to Artificial Intelligence".
The intermediate level course deals with the basics of AI and provides industry-relevant content. It includes topics like machine learning, probabilistic reasoning, robotics, computer vision, and natural language processing.
The course is provided free of cost; its duration is approximately four months.
#5
Popular cybersecurity course offered on FutureLearn
Digital learning platform FutureLearn also offers the "Introduction to Cyber Security", which is another good course to pursue.
It helps in learning about various concepts like online security, networking and communications, cryptography, network security, malware, viruses, identity theft, risk management, etc.
It is offered for free but extra benefits are available with paid upgrades. The course duration is eight weeks.