#CareerBytes: 8 useful YouTube Channels to help in GMAT preparation
Career
The Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) is conducted by the Graduate Management Aptitude Council (GMAC) for admitting candidates to graduate-level management courses offered at top business schools across the world.
It is a computer-adaptive exam that tests the candidates' analytical, writing, quantitative, verbal, and reading skills in standard written English.
Here are some useful YouTube Channels that can help you prepare for GMAT.
#1 and #2
CrackVerbal and Manhattan Prep GMAT YouTube Channels
CrackVerbal is one of the most useful YouTube Channels to prepare for GMAT; it offers MBA admissions help too. The Channel provides video lectures, webinar recordings, video series, etc. for the GMAT preparation apart from students' success stories.
Manhattan Prep GMAT is another good YouTube Channel that aspirants can follow to prepare for GMAT. It has several video prep sessions and expert lectures.
#3 and #4
PerfectScores and MagooshGMAT
PerfectScores is a popular YouTube Channel to prepare for various tests, including GMAT. It has videos for analytical, quantitative, writing skills sections, etc. and live courses.
MagooshGMAT, run by leading online test preparation company Magoosh, is another good YouTube Channel for GMAT preparation. It offers a number of useful videos covering reading, writing, math explanations, tips, etc. for GMAT preparation.
Information
#5: Veritas Prep YouTube Channel for GMAT preparation
Veritas Prep is one of the world's largest platforms for test preparation and admissions consulting services. Its YouTube Channel is one of the most popular among GMAT aspirants. It offers GMAT preparation related videos, covering problem-solving, reading/analytical/writing/quantitative skills sections, test-taking strategies, tips, etc.
#6 and #7
Dominate the GMAT and OfficialGMAT
Dominate the GMAT is a leading online platform for GMAT preparation. Its YouTube Channel is also popular among GMAT aspirants; it offers video lessons, lectures, webinar recordings, study tips, preparation strategies, shortcuts, solutions, etc.
OfficialGMAT is another good YouTube Channel that offers several useful videos for GMAT aspirants. It has videos on preparation, strategies, study tips, expert advice, business students' success stories, etc.
Information
#8: The GMATPrepNow YouTube Channel
GMAT aspirants can also follow the GMATPrepNow YouTube Channel for their exam preparation. It offers several video lessons covering the reading, writing, math, and analytical skills sections useful for the GMAT preparation, apart from exam prep strategies.