#CareerBytes: Common mistakes one should avoid to ace GD-WAT-PI rounds
Career
Business administration and management is one of the most popular options among students in India when it comes to pursuing post-graduation.
Group Discussion (GD), Written Ability Test (WAT), and Personal Interview (PI) are an important part of most management entrances for the admission of candidates to various B-schools, including some IIMs and other top institutions.
Here are some mistakes to avoid in GD-WAT-PI.
#1
Not taking GD-WAT-PI preparation seriously
For admission to various B-schools, candidates are judged/analyzed based on their performance in the GD-WAT-PI rounds, which can make or break their chance.
Not preparing for these rounds properly is a huge mistake to avoid. Candidates should prepare seriously and follow a proper plan for acing all three rounds.
One can also take the help of experts' guidance, toppers' tips, and success stories.
#2
Lack of current affairs and general knowledge
Not knowing the current affairs and lack of general knowledge about various topics and the latest developments in different sectors is another mistake that can hamper one's chances of getting into top B-schools.
Candidates must know the current affairs and have knowledge of various topics to crack GD-WAT-PI. They should read newspapers/magazines, focusing on current affairs, relevant news, latest trends, India's growth-related articles, etc.
#3
Shouting, arguing, and interrupting others during GDs
Many candidates tend to talk too much, interrupt other participants, or even shout during GDs in a bid to perform well. However, these are huge mistakes that should be avoided at any cost.
They must remember that it is a group discussion and behave accordingly. Candidates should know how to express their views in a free yet assertive manner to ace the GDs.
#4
Not writing proper answers in WAT rounds
The WAT round tests a candidate's ability to think critically and communicate their views/responses through constructive critique on paper.
Writing something irrelevant, even when they don't have much knowledge about the given topic, should be avoided.
One should know about different topics and also know how to structure their essays with a good introduction, body, and conclusion. Regular written practice can be helpful.
#5
Not having proper body language during GDs and PIs
Apart from having knowledge about various topics, candidates should also know how to conduct themselves during the GD and PI rounds.
Not having proper body language and being overconfident or feeling too nervous during these rounds are some of the most common mistakes that should be avoided.
Also, one must avoid lying or bluffing in these rounds and be as honest as possible.