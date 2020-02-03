#CBSE2020: Last-minute preparation, exam stress management tips for Class-10 students
Career
The 2020 CBSE Class-10 board examinations are set to commence from February 15 and go on till March 20.
Apart from proper preparation and revision, students should also manage the stress they may experience before and during the exams to perform well.
The exams are less than two weeks away, and here are some last-minute preparation and stress management tips for Class-10 students.
#1
It is important to have a proper study plan
For the last few days, students must create a new study plan and avoid studying/revising blindly without one.
Depending on the number of days left before exams, they should prepare a solid plan, covering all subjects and topics.
They must adhere to their plan strictly and utilize time properly. They should also set study/revision targets to meet their preparation goals and track their progress.
#2
Focus on NCERT books and topics with more weightage
In order to score high, students should focus more on their NCERT books instead of additional reference books as board papers are based on the NCERT syllabus. They should be thorough with NCERT textbooks before jumping to other books.
Also, while it is essential to revise every chapter in the syllabus thoroughly, one should focus more on the important topics having more marks weightage.
#3
Take help of revision keys; solve previous papers, mock tests
Students don't have much time at the last minute to study all topics/chapters in detail. They should instead take the help of revision keys/important notes to revise quickly and effectively.
Also, they should solve as many previous papers, sample questions, mock tests, etc. as possible. This will help them test how good their preparation/revision is and understand the exam pattern, trends, difficulty level, etc.
#4
Some tips to manage stress before or during exams
It is essential for students to deal with any kind of stress they may face before or during the board exams to ace them.
They can try performing simple stress-relieving activities like yoga, light physical exercises, meditation, or any other stress-busting activities to relax.
Having a positive mindset and confidence in their exam preparation is important to avoid stress, too.
Information
#5: Get enough sleep; eat healthy food
Students should get sufficient sleep to manage stress; at least 6-7 hours of sleep is recommended. They must also avoid studying continuously for long hours and instead take breaks to relax. Maintaining good health and eating healthy food while preparing for exams is important, too.