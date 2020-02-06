#CareerBytes: Exam calendar of top engineering entrance exams in 2020
Career
Engineering is the most preferred professional course among youngsters in the country.
According to a news report by The Times of India, each year more than 1.5 million engineers graduate from about 4,000 institutes and universities.
Entry to top engineering colleges and universities is granted through various entrance tests.
Here's a list of top engineering entrance exams in 2020 aspirants should know about.
#1 and #2
About the JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced exam dates in 2020
JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced are among the most popular engineering entrance exams.
JEE-Main, conducted for admission to NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs, is held twice yearly (January and April). The JEE-Main (April) registration deadline is March 7; it will be conducted between April 3-9.
The last date to apply for JEE-Advanced, the gateway to IITs, is May 9; it will be held on May 17.
#3 and #4
BITSAT 2020 and IIIT-Hyderabad's UGEE and PGEE
BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) is conducted to admit candidates to BITS Pilani campuses in India. BITSAT-2020 registration deadline is March 31; it will be held between May 16-30 (tentative).
IIIT-Hyderabad conducts Undergraduate Entrance Examination (UGEE) and Postgraduate Entrance Examination (PGEE) for admissions. Application deadline for UGEE and PGEE is March 28; both exams will be held on April 28. IIIT-Hyderabad also accepts JEE-Main scores.
#5 and #6
About Amity JEE and VITEEE admission entrance exams
Amity School of Engineering & Technology, Noida conducts Amity JEE for admission; it also considers JEE-Main scores. Amity JEE-2020 registration will continue till March; the exam will be held between April 8-May 5.
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) offers BTech, MTech, and PhD programs for which it conducts VITEEE. The application deadline is February 29 (tentative); VITEEE-2020 will be held between April 13-19 (tentative).
#7 and #8
For admission to DA-IICT and PSG College of Technology
Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DA-IICT), Gandhinagar, accepts JEE-Main/GATE scores. Candidates must submit JEE-Main scores for BTech admissions and GATE scores for MTech admissions within the stipulated deadline.
PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore admits candidates to undergraduate and postgraduate courses through TNEA and GATE. TNEA applications will be accepted until May (fourth week, tentatively); GATE-2020 is being held from February 1-9.
#9 and #10
SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Shiv Nadar University
SRM Institute of Science and Technology admits students to BTech programs at its campuses across India through SRMJEEE. The application deadline is March 30; SRMJEEE-2020 will be conducted between April 12-20.
Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida, admits students to BTech and MTech courses through JEE-Main and GATE scores, respectively. Candidates are required to apply with their JEE-Main or GATE scores with the given deadline.
#11 and #12
Exams for admission to BMSIT and NITM in Bengaluru
BMS Institute of Technology and Management, Bengaluru offers admission through KCET (BTech) and PGCET/GATE (MTech). KCET (application deadline: March 20) is scheduled for April 29, and PGCET (registration deadline: June 20) for July 20.
Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT), Bengaluru admits candidates through KCET and COMED-K (for undergraduate courses) and GATE (postgraduate programs). COMED-K (application deadline: April 17) is scheduled for May 10.