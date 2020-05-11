The UGC National Eligibility Test (NET), conducted by the National Testing Agency, is one of the toughest exams in India. It is a national-level exam conducted to select candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor or both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor at universities/colleges. Qualifying the UGC-NET exam opens up several career opportunities. Here are some career options after clearing UGC-NET.

Details About the UGC National Eligibility Test

The NTA conducts the NET exam twice in a year - in June and December - on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). In order to be eligible for the exam, candidates must have secured at least 55% marks in their master's degree. Candidates qualifying UGC-NET are eligible for research programs (JRF) and lectureship in various Indian universities/colleges, including the IITs and NITs.

NET-JRF Candidates can pursue research after qualifying NET-JRF

After qualifying for NET-JRF, candidates can pursue research in their respective postgraduate disciplines. They choose universities/colleges from NET Coordinating Institutes and enroll themselves for pursuing PhD at different universities/institutes and IIMs. After registering for PhD, they will also be awarded a five-year fellowship: Rs. 31,000/month+HRA (HRA availability depends on the institute) for the first two years and Rs. 35,000/month+HRA for the next three years.

Information JRF-qualified candidates can also work for various organizations

Candidates who have qualified NET-JRF can also work as researchers in various firms. JRF-qualified candidates are recruited by many organizations to carry out research work for the benefit of the company. Alternatively, such candidates can also establish their own laboratories for research.

Assistant Professor What about those qualifying for Assistant Professor posts through UGC-NET?

Candidates who qualify for the post of an Assistant Professor through UGC-NET can pursue a career in teaching. They can explore opportunities at the top institutes across India and apply for the post of an Assistant Professor with their valid NET scorecard. In the initial phase, they can earn a salary ranging between Rs. 25,000-40,000/month, depending on their score, skills, and the institutes.

PSU jobs PSUs recruit candidates based on their UGC-NET scores