Board exams for Class 10 and 12 students that couldn't be completed due to coronavirus pandemic will be conducted by July 15, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Monday. The exams for Class 12 will take place between July 1 and 15, a circular said. Exams for Class 10 for North-east Delhi students will be held during the same period.

Details Not everyone has to appear for the exam

Not all students have to appear for these exams. If they have appeared for any of the listed exams, they can skip these ones. The board exams will be held for only 29 subjects, both classes included. As per the guidelines, all students have to wear a mask and bring their own sanitizers to the examination hall. Physical distancing norms have to be followed.

Details Check the schedule for Class 10 exams here

The social science examination (code 087) will be held on July 1. On July 2, the examination of Science-Theory (Code 086) and Science Without Practicals (Code 090) will be held. Hindi Course A (Code 002) and Hindi Course B (Code 085) examination will be held on July 10. Exams of English Communicative (Code 101) and English Language and Literature (Code 184) are scheduled for July 15.

Twitter Post Here's the schedule for Class 10 exams

CBSE releases date sheet for the re-scheduled board examinations of class 10th (for North-East Delhi only) pic.twitter.com/a49FC9OaNg — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

All India See schedule of all India exams for Class 12 here

On July 1, the examination of Home Science (Code 064) will be held for all India students. The exams of Hindi Elective (Code 002) and Hindi Core (Code 302) are scheduled for July 2. On July 7, all India exams of Informatics Practical (New), Computer Science (New), Informatics Practical (Old), Computer Science (Old), and Information Tech will be held.

Do you know? Business Studies exam on July 9, Biotech on July 10

The All India examination of Business Studies (Code 054), Biotechnology (Code 045), Geography (Code 029), and Sociology (Code 039) will be held on July 9, July 10, July 11, and July 13 respectively.

Northeast Delhi Northeast Delhi students will appear for Physics exams on July-3

For Northeast Delhi students, the Physics (042) examination will be held on July 3, Accountancy (055) on July 4, and Chemistry (043) on July 6. The examinations of English Elective (001), English Elective (101), and English Core (301) will be held on July 8. Political science (028) exams for Northeast Delhi students will be conducted on July 14.

Do you know? Mathematics examinations for Class 12 on July 15

For Northeast Delhi students, Examinations of Mathematics (041), Economics (030), History (027), and Biology (044) will be held on July 15. All parents were asked to pay heed to coronavirus-related precautions by the CBSE.

Twitter Post Here's the schedule for Class 12 exams

CBSE releases date sheet for class 12th board examinations for the remaining papers. pic.twitter.com/v4YG8OH2ZV — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

Looking back 3,000 schools were selected as evaluation centers

Earlier this month, CBSE selected 3,000 schools as evaluation centers, HRD Minister Ramesh 'Nishank' Pokhriyal said. At these centers, answer sheets of already conducted 173 examinations will be evaluated. "From these centers, more than 1.5 crore answer scripts will be sent to the homes of teachers for evaluation," he had said. The entire process will take nearly 50 days.

Quote Results will be declared soon, assured Pokhriyal

"When the pending examinations are conducted and this evaluation process gets completed, we would be able to declare the results. I am certain we would be able to evaluate the answer scripts soon and you will get to see your exam results," he said.

Schedule NEET and JEE exams were also re-scheduled