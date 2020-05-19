Commerce is one of the most sought-after fields of studies in India as it opens doors to various career options, including Chartered Accountancy. So, there is high competition among students to get into the top colleges. It is essential to know which colleges are the best to build the foundation for a successful career. Here are the six best-rated colleges for commerce students.

SRCC About the Shri Ram College of Commerce, New Delhi

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in New Delhi, affiliated to Delhi University, is one of India's best colleges for studying commerce. It was founded by Lala Shri Ram in 1926. SRCC offers Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) at under-graduate level and Master of Commerce at post-graduate level. Selection for BCom (Hons.) is cut-off based while for MCom admissions are done through the entrance test.

LSR College Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi

Lady Shri Ram College for Women was also established by Lala Shri Ram in memory of his wife Phoolan Devi in 1956. It is one of the best-rated colleges under Delhi University offering excellence in the field of commerce. It offers Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) at the undergraduate level; currently, there's no post-graduate level commerce course. Admissions to BCom (Hons.) are cut-off based.

Loyola College Chennai's Loyola College is one of the foremost colleges

Loyola College in Chennai is among the top colleges offering the best commerce courses in the country. It was founded in 1925 and is affiliated to University of Madras. It offers BCom (General), BCom (Hons.), and BCom (Corporate Secretaryship) apart from MCom and MPhil in Commerce. For BCom, students are selected based on merit and personal interview; for MCom, admission is entrance-based.

St. Xavier's College St. Xavier's College in Mumbai awarded highest ratings many times

St. Xavier's College in Mumbai is another prestigious college that is affiliated to University of Mumbai. It was established in 1869. The college offers Bachelor of Commerce course at the undergraduate level. Those who have secured a minimum of 45% in Maharashtra Board HSC or any other recognized boards are eligible. Selection is based on merit in the qualifying examination.

Christ University About the Christ University in Bengaluru

Christ University in Bengaluru is a private deemed university established in 1969. It is one of the highest ranked private universities in the country. It offers BCom General, Honors, Finance & Accounting, Professional, and International Finance apart from MCom. Admission to BCom courses is done on the basis of merit in the qualifying examination (10+2) and the score in Christ University Entrance Test.

Symbiosis College The Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce in Pune