Master of Computer Applications (MCA) is one of the most popular postgraduate courses. It's great for those interested in a career in the world of computers and related fields. The demand for MCA graduates is high with the advancement of information technology. After completing MCA, candidates have a number of career opportunities to choose from. Here are five popular career options after MCA.

#1 System Analyst is one of the most sought-after options

System Analyst is one of the most sought-after career options by MCA graduates. System analysts are professionals who are responsible for designing innovative IT solutions to drive businesses and improve their efficiency. They need to study the current business apart from business processes and models to design better IT solutions/software for their clients. They also act as a bridge between software developers and clients.

#2 Web development/designing is a popular option

Web Designer/Developer is another good option to choose after completing MCA. As the name suggests, web designers/developers are responsible for designing and developing websites. They should have a creative mind and also be well-versed in software like Dreamweaver, CCS, Photoshop, and Illustrator, along with knowledge of HTML and Flash. The demand for web designers/developers has increased with the rise of internet and online marketing.

#3 MCA graduates can also go for hardware engineering

For MCA graduates, hardware engineering is another good option because the course pays equal attention to hardware and software. Hardware engineers work with computer hardware systems that include hard disks, circuit boards, computer chips, routers, etc. They are responsible for the installation and testing of computer systems and are also involved in the production and testing of hardware equipment.

#4 Data science is an interesting field to go for

Data scientists are also in high demand these days. Data science is an approach that applies mathematical and statistical ideas and tools for processing big data. Data scientists organize and analyze huge amounts of data/information in order to study consumer patterns, climate, market behavior, etc. They use advanced computer applications to make targeted predictions in various fields.

Information #5: One can also become a Software Consultant