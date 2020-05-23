The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Program is one of the most respected certifications and in-demand professional career options in the field of finance. It is a globally-recognized professional program offered by the CFA Institute in the US. CFA is a tough course and aspirants need proper preparation to clear all three levels of the program. Here are some useful apps for CFA preparation.

#1 and #2 Wiley Efficient Learning and IFT CFA® Exam Prep

Wiley Efficient Learning is a popular app for preparing for various tests and certification courses, including the CFA Program (three levels). Features offered include practice questions, custom quiz sessions, lecture videos, and test banks, among others. IFT CFA® Exam Prep is another useful app that offers great content for CFA preparation (all levels). It provides videos, study notes, formula sheets, and other required material.

#3 and #4 Allen CFA Exam Prep and LFK's CFA® Level 1 MCQ

Another useful mobile app for CFA Program aspirants is Allen CFA Exam Prep. It offers the required material to prepare for CFA Level I. It has test banks, question databases, mock tests for all subjects, performance statistics, etc. LFK's CFA® Level 1 MCQ is also a good app that provides test questions, practice and test modes, detailed question reviews, and performance analysis among others.

Information #5: This app helps in memorizing CFA formulas

Bob's CFA® Formula Memorizer is another useful mobile app for CFA Program aspirants. It helps users in memorizing and practicing the calculation for formulas from different CFA Program levels. The app provides formula definitions and the study material too.

#6 and #7 These two apps are useful for CFA Level I preparation

Quiz For CFA® Exam Level 1 by NUPUIT is a good mobile app for candidates preparing for CFA Program Level I. It offers mock exams, practice questions, practice mode with solution explanations, etc. ACIERTTO CFA® Exam Adaptive Prep app also helps aspirants preparing for Level I examination. It provides test banks, informative solutions, full-length tests, and performance reports, among other features.

Information #8: CFA Program preparation apps by A2 Finance